Chris Tucker Will Headline Valentine's Comedy Night at NJPAC

Following multiple sold-out performances at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), award-winning actor and comedian Chris Tucker will return for his latest headlining engagement on Valentine's Evening. Get ready to share laughs with your loved one on Friday, February 14, 2025, at 8:00 p.m.



Tucker is best known for his iconic roles in the Rush Hour film series and for his appearances on HBO's Def Comedy Jam. He has also made a name for himself as a producer with projects like the hit movie Money Talks and the Netflix-exclusive stand-up film Chris Tucker Live. Beyond his professional achievements, Tucker is a dedicated humanitarian, spending much of his spare time engaged in philanthropic work through the Chris Tucker Foundation.



When Chris Tucker takes the stage, anything can happen. You know him from beloved films such as Friday, Jackie Brown, Silver Linings Playbook, AIR, The Fifth Element, Money Talks, and from Def Comedy Jam.

About Chris Tucker

Chris Tucker is an internationally recognized, award-winning actor, producer and comedian. He is best known for his role of Detective James Carter in the blockbuster Rush Hour action-comedy film franchise, starring opposite Jackie Chan under the direction of Brett Ratner. Most recently, Chris was seen on the big screen staring opposite Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Viola Davis in the Amazon Studio hit AIR.



Tucker's career began in the early 1990s when he became a favorite on Russell Simmons' HBO Def Comedy Jam. He then rose to prominence with his first starring role, in the 1995 cult classic Friday, alongside Ice Cube. In 1997, Tucker executive produced and co-starred with Charlie Sheen in the hit movie Money Talks, directed by Ratner, and also appeared in Luc Besson's globally successful sci-fi adventure The Fifth Element. His other film credits include the Hughes brothers' Dead Presidents, Quentin Tarantino's Jackie Brown, David O'Russell's award-winning hit Silver Linings Playbook, and Ang Lee's Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk.



In 2015, Tucker released Chris Tucker Live exclusively on Netflix, marking the first project he starred in and produced through his own company, Chris Tucker Entertainment. He currently tours around the world performing live comedy shows, which have received rave reviews globally. In addition to entertaining millions of fans on stage and screen, Tucker is a dedicated humanitarian, spending much of his spare time traveling the world, doing charitable work through The Chris Tucker Foundation. By making a difference, he truly believes we are blessed to be a blessing.

