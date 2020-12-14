Chris Pinnella, His 8-Piece Band and Special Guests Set for Christmas at The Basie

This Saturday, December 19th, join nationally acclaimed vocalist Chris Pinnella, formerly of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, as he brings his stellar 8-Piece band to the historic Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank, NJ. Pinnella and his musicians will be bringing audiences a dose of holiday cheer playing through all your favorite Christmas Classics & Holiday Hits.

The 'new' venue, now titled The Pop-Up Stage, is a 150-capacity 'supper club' complete with socially distant table seating. Audiences are elevated over the theatre's existing orchestra section seats via platforms for an intimate evening underneath the venue's beautiful chandelier and vaulted ceilings. Cocktail service will be available to audience members throughout the performance in addition to the theatre offering lite bites to eat as well.

Pinnella will take to the stage at 7:30pm -- having performed with the likes of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Julie Andrews, Broadway National Tours, as well as international performances with various symphony orchestras, and most recently touring with the project American Young Voices with sold out performances at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ as well as major arenas up and down the east coast.

'The evening will be fun, joyous and uplifting, Pinnella says, I think we all need something right now to help us escape the day to day of this pandemic. The Basie has pulled out all the stops in terms of safety measures and precautions from mask protocols, cleanliness, and social distancing. If we can have our audience walk away feeling that much more normal, in a year that has been anything but that, then we've done our jobs.'

Classic Christmas songs such as Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home), O Holy Night, What Christmas Means To Me, Emmanuel, River, This Christmas and many more will be on tap for the evening along with Pinnella's signature take on the Leonard Cohen classic, Hallelujah. In addition, Broadway performer and former Radio City Rockette Lisa Sherman will join Pinnella on stage for a very special performance of the Bocelli / Dion classic, The Prayer. The band will feature Michael Gilch on Piano, Gary Mazzaroppi on upright bass, Ryan Cullen on drums, Mark Cocheo on lead guitar, Jared Morris on rhythm guitar, with Joe Gullace on trumpet and Luca Provenzano on saxophone.

Ticketmaster says, 'Pinnella has been compared to vocal superstars Josh Groban and Michael Buble but there is no doubt about the fact that Pinnella has a style that is completely his own. His strikingly rich voice and stage charisma are unmatched.'

Chris Pinnella: Christmas at The Basie makes its Pop-Up Stage debut this Saturday December 19th at 7:30pm. Tickets are $59.00 via Ticketmaster by clicking the link here: https://bit.ly/3r6tf6a -- The Basie Center for Arts is located at 99 Monmouth Street Red Bank, NJ.

About The Pop-Up Stage:

Shows will be seated with tables sold in "Table For Two," "Table For Four" and "Table For Six" configurations only.

Tables will be positioned 6' apart, with the front row of tables 12' from the performers.

Only 150 seats will be available for performances at this time.

Drinks and concessions will be sold table-side; i.e.: no lining up at bars.

Patrons must wear masks at all times while inside the theatre, except when actively eating or drinking.

Patrons are expected to abide by social distancing norms.

Temperatures will be taken at the door. Patrons with a body temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be permitted to enter. A refund will be issued.

Fans must remain seated at their purchased table, unless using the restroom or exiting.

There is no re-entry.

For nights with two shows, entry for the second show will begin once the previous crowd is cleared and the venue is cleaned / sanitized.

For late shows, New Jersey mandates bar service must cease at 10pm. Last call will be 9:45pm.

Tables will not be permitted to be split and resold. Patrons holding resold tickets will be denied entry and refunds will not be offered.

Patrons will be required to remain seated, unless getting up to leave or use restrooms.

Restrooms will be limited to two (2) patrons at a time.

These events will utilize Ticketmaster's touch-less, mobile entry system. No paper tickets will be accepted.

Venue security will enforce ground rules, which will follow current CDC and State of New Jersey guidelines for indoor events.

Learn more at https://thebasie.org/popup/