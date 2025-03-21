Chris Pinnella Brings His 12-Piece Orchestra Red Bank This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Chris Pinnella returns to The Vogel at the Count Basie Center for the Performing Arts, after his sold out Christmas shows this past December. Once again Pinnella will be bringing along his phenomenal 12-Piece Orchestra as they take the stage July 27th at 7:00pm.

With a voice that has captivated audiences across genres, Pinnella takes his concertgoers into the lyrics and music of some of the greatest classic rock and folk songs ever written. With genre bending interpretations, fusing together rock, pop, classical and jazz — all matched with Pinnella's stunning signature vocals.

From The Beatles, Springsteen, Tom Petty, & Tina Turner to Led Zeppelin, Neil Young, The Rolling Stones, Simon & Garfunkel, David Bowie, The Righteous Brothers, Leonard Cohen and so much more. “The setlist is composed of songs by artists and groups that I love and admire. Basically we've taken these songs, pulled them apart and put them back together again in a way that's both familiar and innovative,” Pinnella says. If you've been to any of the singer's previous concerts you'll know he also loves featuring his musicians so expect a bunch of moments / solos throughout the night as well as a special guest vocalist to be announced closer to the date of the show.

The orchestra will be under the musical direction of Michael Gilch (Piano / Keyboards) with Gary Mazzaroppi (Bass), Ryan Cullen (Drums), Ray Suhy (Lead Guitar), Jared Morris (Rhythm Guitar), Joe Gullace (Trumpet/Flugelhorn), Greg Grispart (Saxophone), Kate Goddard (Violin), Claire Wellin (Violin), Will Marshall (Viola), and Jenn Fantaccione (Cello).

Chris Pinnella plays The Vogel at The Count Basie Center for the Performing Arts , 99 Monmouth Street Red Bank, NJ 07701 on Sunday July 27th at 7:00pm. Tickets Range from $39 / $49 / $59 and are available in person at the Basie Box Office, over the phone (732) 842-9000 or Online at https://thebasie.org/events/chris-pinnella-2/

