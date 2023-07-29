Chris Pinnella, 12-Piece Big Band Set For SINATRA AT THE SANDS at Midnight Theatre

Chris Pinnella is on a mission. The acclaimed vocalist who has shared the stage with Julie Andrews and landed a platinum record touring with the prog/rock locomotive Trans-Siberian Orchestra wants you to hear some of the greatest songs ever written the way they were intended to be heard.

On August 4th Pinnella, along with his 12-Piece Big Band, will make their NYC and Midnight Theatre debut for an evening that features one of Frank Sinatra's most infamous concert performances live in its entirety. The concert run dubbed 'Sinatra at the Sands' was recorded live from the Sands famed Copa Room in 1966 and featured a setlist of heavy hitting Sinatra classics plus some surprises as well.

"The music is sensational, including definitive versions of 'Fly Me To The Moon', 'Come Fly With Me', and 'I've Got You Under My Skin' (Rolling Stone). Once the group is through the album portion, the show doesn't stop there, audiences will be treated to another set of classic Sinatra hits.

"We've crafted this evening to be a true homage to Mr. Sinatra as well as Mr. Basie and Mr. Jones. I'm by no means an impersonator. This show honors their legacy while keeping the music alive. For me, the thrill of it all is hearing these charts played through by a full big band. It's just magic, says Pinnella."

For tickets and information, contact The Midnight Theatre (75 Manhattan Plaza West, New York, NY 10001) at (917) 905-2782 or online at www.midnighttheatre.com -- Tickets start at $45.00 -- Use Discount Code: SINATRA15 for 15% Off your ticket purchase!