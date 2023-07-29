Chris Pinnella, 12-Piece Big Band Set For SINATRA AT THE SANDS at Midnight Theatre

The concert will take place on August 4th.

By: Jul. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill Playhouse's World Premiere of THE GREAT Photo 1 Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Will Lead Paper Mill's THE GREAT GATSBY
CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 2 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour
MEAN GIRLS High School Version Comes to Aspire Performing Arts Company Photo 3 MEAN GIRLS High School Version Comes to Aspire Performing Arts Company
Review: SHIPWRECKED on STNJ's Outdoor Stage Thrills with Adventure Photo 4 Review: SHIPWRECKED on STNJ's Outdoor Stage Thrills with Adventure

Chris Pinnella, 12-Piece Big Band Set For SINATRA AT THE SANDS at Midnight Theatre

Chris Pinnella is on a mission. The acclaimed vocalist who has shared the stage with Julie Andrews and landed a platinum record touring with the prog/rock locomotive Trans-Siberian Orchestra wants you to hear some of the greatest songs ever written the way they were intended to be heard.

On August 4th Pinnella, along with his 12-Piece Big Band, will make their NYC and Midnight Theatre debut for an evening that features one of Frank Sinatra's most infamous concert performances live in its entirety. The concert run dubbed 'Sinatra at the Sands' was recorded live from the Sands famed Copa Room in 1966 and featured a setlist of heavy hitting Sinatra classics plus some surprises as well.

"The music is sensational, including definitive versions of 'Fly Me To The Moon', 'Come Fly With Me', and 'I've Got You Under My Skin' (Rolling Stone).  Once the group is through the album portion, the show doesn't stop there, audiences will be treated to another set of classic Sinatra hits.

"We've crafted this evening to be a true homage to Mr. Sinatra as well as Mr. Basie and Mr. Jones.  I'm by no means an impersonator. This show honors their legacy while keeping the music alive.  For me, the thrill of it all is hearing these charts played through by a full big band.  It's just magic, says Pinnella."

For tickets and information, contact The Midnight Theatre (75 Manhattan Plaza West, New York, NY 10001) at (917) 905-2782 or online at www.midnighttheatre.com -- Tickets start at $45.00 -- Use Discount Code: SINATRA15 for 15% Off your ticket purchase!




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
State Theatre New Jersey to Present BRIT FLOYD - 50 YEARS OF DARK SIDE in August Photo
State Theatre New Jersey to Present BRIT FLOYD - 50 YEARS OF DARK SIDE in August

Brit Floyd returns to the stage in 2023 to perform a brand-new production celebrating 50 years of the ground-breaking and iconic musical masterpiece The Dark Side of the Moon. The show will feature classic tracks from the album such as “Time,” “Money,” “Us and Them,” and “The Great Gig in the Sky.” 

2
OGCMA to Present SYMPHONIC DECIBELS: GREAT WORKS FOR ORCHESTRA AND ORGAN Next Week Photo
OGCMA to Present SYMPHONIC DECIBELS: GREAT WORKS FOR ORCHESTRA AND ORGAN Next Week

OGCMA will present the finale to its popular 'Summer Stars' classical series on Thursday, August 3 (7:30 PM) at the Great Auditorium in Ocean Grove NJ. 'Symphonic Decibels: Great Works for Orchestra and Organ' will feature works by Mendelssohn, Boellmann and Saint-Saens performed by the Mid Atlantic Orchestra, under the direction of Jason Tramm and the Great Auditorium Pipe Organ, played by Gordon Turk.

3
Registration Is Open Until August 11 For LE DÎNER EN BLANC Jersey City, An Unforgett Photo
Registration Is Open Until August 11 For LE DÎNER EN BLANC Jersey City, An Unforgettable Evening On August 17

The magical, Parisian-inspired community event, Le Dîner en Blanc - Jersey City, is open for registration. Guests need to purchase tickets before August 11 at 11:59 pm to attend the event on Thursday, August 17, 2023.

4
Full Cast & Creative Team Unveiled for The Acting Companys World Premiere of Lisa Pete Photo
Full Cast & Creative Team Unveiled for The Acting Company's World Premiere of Lisa Peterson's ODYSSEY 

The Acting Company has revealed the full cast and creative team for Lisa Peterson's world premiere of ODYSSEY. Get all the details and book your tickets now.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Stars Turn Out For A BACK TO THE FUTURE Gala Performance Video Video: Stars Turn Out For A BACK TO THE FUTURE Gala Performance
Watch Derek Klena Perform 'Finale (Come What May)' from MOULIN ROUGE Ahead of Final Show Video
Watch Derek Klena Perform 'Finale (Come What May)' from MOULIN ROUGE Ahead of Final Show
See Highlights of SHUCKED, BACK TO THE FUTURE And More At Broadway In Bryant Park 2023 Video
See Highlights of SHUCKED, BACK TO THE FUTURE And More At Broadway In Bryant Park 2023
Go Inside BACK TO THE FUTURE's Gala Opening Video
Go Inside BACK TO THE FUTURE's Gala Opening
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# [Outdoor Concert] Summertime Folk Fantasies
New Jersey Festival Orchestra (8/20-8/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DEALING, THE MUSICAL
Middletown Arts Center (8/11-8/13)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Seussical the Musical - Theatre for Young Audiences Edition
Star Royale Theatre (8/11-8/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DEATHtrap
Algonquin Arts Theatre (1/19-1/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Comedy Night Fundraiser
Surflight Theatre (11/11-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (4/07-4/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert
Mayo Performing Arts Center (4/04-4/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Avenue Q
Algonquin Arts Theatre (8/12-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fiddler on the Roof
Algonquin Arts Theatre (4/06-4/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Comedy Nights
Surflight Theatre (6/26-8/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You