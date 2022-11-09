Centenary Stage Company's Young Performers Workshop To Present Winter Festival Of Shows

Centenary Stage Company's Young Performers Workshop will be presenting their 2022 Winter Festival of Shows from December 16 through 18. Performances will take place in the Little Theatre located in the Seay building of the Centenary University campus at 400 Jefferson Street, Hackettstown, NJ.

This year, the young performers will be presenting Stop the World - I Want to Get Off. Tickets for these performances are $12.50 for adults and $10.00 for students and children under 12. For more information, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900.

With book, music, and lyrics by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newly, Stop the World - I Want to Get Off is a thought-provoking tale about the fleeting nature of worldly success. The story follows Littlechap through all the highs and lows that life has to offer, and ultimately asks the question of what truly matters.

Centenary Stage Company's Young Performers Workshop is directed by Broadway, movie, and television alumnus, Michael Blevins. Some of Blevins' previous credits include director and choreographer of the National Tours of Babes in Toyland, Aladdin, and Tom Sawyer, and most recently he directed and choreographed the NYC revival of Seesaw. Blevins also directed and choreographed his own original musical Count to Ten at the New York Musical Theatre Festival. He has worked with many Tony and Academy Award winning directors and choreographers including Sir Richard Attenborough, Woody Allen, Bob Brooke Shields, Beth Leavel, and Robert Downey Jr. He has appeared in several Broadway productions including Bring Back Birdie, Neil Simon's Little Me, and Tony winning Tap Dance Kid in which he originated the role "Winslow". He is most widely known for his portrayal of Mark in the movie A Chorus Line. Most recently, Blevins joined artists around the world to celebrate one of America's greatest art forms and performed selections from Bob Fosse's DANCIN' at City Center in the Career Transition for Dancer's Benefit Gala.

Performances for the Young Performers Workshop Winter Festival of Shows will run from December 9 through 18 in Centenary Stage Company's The Little Theatre. Tickets for these performances are $12.50 for adults and $10.00 for students and children under 12. Performances of Stop the World - I Want to Get Off will take place on Friday December 16 at 8:00 pm; Saturday, December 17 at 8:00 pm; and Sunday, December 18 at 2:00 pm.

For more information or to reserve tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

Centenary Stage Company remains committed to the health and safety of our community and adheres to all requirements set forth by the Stage of New Jersey. For more information regarding CSC COVID-19 policies and policy updates, visit centenarystageco.org/faq