Centenary Stage Company's Young Performers Workshop Presents The Winter Festival Of Shows

Centenary Stage Company's Young Performers Workshop will be presenting their Winter Festival of Shows from December 10 through the 19 in Centenary Stage Company's The Little Theatre. This year's shows include You're a Good Man Charlie Brown, Life with Father, and 5-6-7-8! Stories that Dance.

Tickets for these performances are $12.50 for adults and $10.00 for children 12 and younger. Registration for the Young Performers Workshop 2022 Spring Session is also open. For more information or to schedule your interview call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900 or visit Centenary Stage Company on-line at centenarystageco.org

This winter, the Young Performers Workshop presents You're a Good Man Charlie Brown, about Charlie Brown and the entire Peanuts gang exploring life's great questions as they play baseball, struggle with homework, sing songs, swoon over their crushes, and celebrate the joy of friendship. Life with Father, about a stockbrocker in late 19th-century New York City, Clarence Day, who strives to maintain order in his bustling household. Despite his attempts to be the chief authority over his four sons, his wife, Vinnie, is the one who truly keeps order in their home, much to Clarence's chagrin. 5-6-7-8! Stories that Dance, a selection of stories told through movement and dance pieces, featuring choreography by Michael Blevins.

Centenary Stage Company's Young Performers Workshop is directed by Broadway, movie, and television alumnus Michael Blevins. Some of Blevins' previous credits include director and choreographer of the National Tours of Babes in Toyland, Aladdin, and Tom Sawyer, and most recently he directed and choreographed the NYC revival of Seesaw. Blevins also directed and choreographed his original musical Count to Ten at the New York Musical Theatre Festival. He has worked with many Tony and Academy Award winning directors and choreographers including Sir Richard Attenborough, Woody Allen, and Bob Fosse. Michael Blevins has performed with many professionals including Michael Douglas, Victor Garber, Brooke Shields, Beth Leavel, and Robert Downey Jr. He has appeared in several Broadway productions including Bring Back Birdie, Neil Simon's Little Me, and Tony winning Tap Dance Kid in which he created the role "Winslow". He is most widely known for his portrayal of Mark in the movie A Chorus Line. Most recently, Blevins joined artists around the world to celebrate one of America's greatest art forms and performed selections from Bob Fosse's DANCIN' at City Center in the Career Transition for Dancer's Benefit Gala.

Performances for the Young Performers Workshop Winter Festival of Shows will run from December 10 through the 19 in Centenary Stage Company's The Little Theatre. Tickets for these performances are $12.50 for adults and $10.00 for children 12 and younger. You're a Good Man Charlie Brown will have performances on Friday, December 10 at 7:00 pm; Saturday, December 11 at 2:00 pm; Sunday, December 12 at 5:00 pm; Saturday, December 18 at 7:00 pm; and Sunday, December 19 at 1:00 pm. Life with Father will have performances Wednesday, December 15 at 7:00 pm; Thursday, December 16 at 7:00 pm; and Friday, December 17 at 8:00 pm. 5-6-7-8! Stories that Dance will have performances Saturday, December 11 at 7:00 pm; Sunday, December 12 at 1:00 pm; Saturday, December 18 at 2:00 pm; and Sunday, December 19 at 5:00 pm.

The Young Performers Workshop is a 15-week intensive musical theatre program designed to teach kids ages 8 to 18. This is a hands-on program designed to meet the needs of beginning, intermediate, and advanced performers interested in working in theatre. Throughout the fall session, students have opportunities to learn about multiple facets of theatre arts from acting to singing to dancing. Each session concludes with a weekend Festival of Shows.

Registration for the Young Performers Workshop 2022 Spring Session is also open. Those interested in joining the program must call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900 or email boxoffice@centenarystageco.org to schedule an interview with the director of the program, Michael Blevins. In-person interviews will be held from December 17 - 18, and the deadline to register is February 11, 2022 and the session will run from February 12, 2022 until June 5, 2022. The price to register the first student is $425.00, a second student is $395.00, and a third student is $300.00. For more information about the program visit the Centenary Stage Company website at centenarystageco.org or call the box office at (908) 979-0900.

For more information visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5 PM and two hours prior to all performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.