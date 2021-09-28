Centenary Stage Company's Fringe Festival to Return With NINE DAY WONDER

Centenary Stage Company's Fringe Festival returns this fall with Nine Day Wonder by Stephen Temperley. Performances of Nine Day Wonder will run Thursday, October 14 at 7:30 pm, Friday, October 15 at 8:00 pm, Saturday, October 16 at 8:00 pm, and Sunday, October 17 at 2:00pm. Centenary Stage Company's 2021 Fringe Festival will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Ave, Hackettstown, NJ 07840. Tickets for Nine Day Wonder range from $22.50 to $27.50 for adults. Discounts are available for select performances for seniors, students, and children 12 and younger. For more information or to purchase tickets call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900 or visit Centenary Stage Company on-line at centenarystageco.org

Nine Day Wonder is a comedy by and starring Stephen Temperley that takes place both in the past and present. When Will, a contemporary man, is faced with a moment of ultimate crisis, to distance himself from reality he splits in two, becoming Will Kemp, Shakespeare's famous fool. In 1599, though no one is quite sure why, Kemp undertook his famous dance, jigging his way from London to Norwich, a hundred and twenty-five miles distant. In present-day Will's imagination, history is turned upside-down as Kemp refuses to leave the stage quietly, instead insisting hoping he can make Shakespeare change his mind, beg him to return, so he can again be the star he once was. Fighting his way through Kemp's egomania, jokes, dances, bad puns, bragging, and foolery, Will is finally forced to confront his own ambition.

Best known for one of the most produced plays in the US, Souvenir, Stephen Temperley's extensive resume includes work both on and off the stage in the US and UK. Souvenir was produced on Broadway at the Lyceum Theatre and directed by Tony Award winner Vivian Matalon. Additional works of Temperley's include, Money/Mercy (Chelsea Theatre Center), That Kind of Woman (Dodger Productions), In the Country of the Free (the Mint Theatre), The Pilgrim Papers (Berkshire Theatre Festival), Songbook, Dance with Me, and A Christmas Carol which all debuted at Centenary Stage. As an actor, Temperley has worked extensively in regional theatres in the US as well as UK's West End, on TV and in repertory. On Broadway, Temperley was part of the original company of Crazy for You; and off-Broadway in the Todd Rundgren musical, Up Against It, at the Public.

Performances of Nine Day Wonder start Thursday, October 14 at 7:30 pm, Friday, October 15 at 8:00 pm, Saturday, October 16 at 8:00 pm, and Sunday, October 17 at 2:00pm. Performances will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Ave, Hackettstown, NJ 07840. Tickets for Nine Day Wonder range from $22.50 to $27.50 for adults. Discounts are available for select performances for seniors, students, and children 12 and younger. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on-line at centenarystageco.org or by phone by calling the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900.

For more information or to reserve visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5 PM and two hours prior to all performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

Centenary Stage Company remains committed to the health and safety of our community and adheres to all requirements set forth by the State of New Jersey. For more information regarding CSC COVID-19 policies and policy updates, visit centenarystageco.org/faq.