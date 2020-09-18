Centenary Stage Company's Fringe Festival Presents RENT CONTROL By Evan Zes

Centenary Stage Company's Fringe Festival kicks off October 8 through October 11.

Centenary Stage Company's Fringe Festival kicks off October 8 through October 11 with Rent Control. Written & Performed by Evan Zes, an actor/writer born and raised in the Bay Area, who portrays some 30 different characters in this wild-but TRUE one-man-play that recounts a period in his life as he struggled to survive, live and pursue his acting career in New York City.

When Evan falls backwards into one of the few remaining rent-controlled apartments in NYC, he finds a way to make money and pursue his dream, turning the apartment into a lucrative Airbnb scheme - that is until his moneymaking scheme backfires threatening to ruin his life. This cautionary tale has had audiences howling with laughter and at the same time on the edge of their seats. Critics have called it "...cheerfully profane," a "...surprise thriller" and "...dangerously hilarious."

This limited engagement will be presented October 8 through October 11 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue in Hackettstown, NJ. Performance dates and times are Thursday, October 8 at 7:30 pm; Friday October 9 at 8:00 pm; Saturday, October 10 at 8:00 pm and Sunday, October 11 at 2:00 pm. Tickets range from $22.50 to $27.50 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students, and children under 12. Thursday evening performance is a Buy One Get One Rush ticket special when purchased in person at the Centenary Stage Company box office beginning at 5:30 PM. To purchase tickets of for more information visit centenarystageco.org or call the box office at (908) 979 - 0900.

Rent Control is a cautionary tale of greed and redemption and features the use of some strong adult language and themes. Audience discretion is advised.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5 PM and two hours prior to all performances. The Centenary Stage Company box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

