Centenary Stage Company's 2025 Summerfest Series to Continue With YACHT ROCK GOLD EXPERIENCE

Centenary Stage Company’s 2025 Summerfest Series will continue with a one-night-only concert event featuring Yacht Rock Gold Experience on Saturday, July 26 at 8:00 PM in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at Centenary University, 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. Tickets for Yacht Rock Gold Experience are $35.00 for orchestra seating and $30.00 for balcony seating. All tickets increase by $5.00 on the day of the performance.

Yacht Rock Gold Experience celebrates the soft rock and smooth sounds of the late 1970s and early 1980s. The ultimate tribute to the artists and songs that defined an entire genre, Yacht Rock Gold features the smooth sounds of the Doobie Brothers, Fleetwood Mac, Steely Dan, Christopher Cross, Kenny Loggins, Little River Band, Ambrosia, Boz Scaggs, and many more. With four lead vocalists, a five-piece rhythm section, and accompanying visuals, Yacht Rock Gold offers audiences a live concert experience that highlights the soundtracks of summer radio from the era, reintroducing this timeless music to longtime fans and new listeners alike.

