Centenary Stage Company to Open 37th Season with LAUREL CANYON Tribute at Curtain Up! Gala

The performance will be an acoustic tribute to the music of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young.

Sep. 11, 2022  
Centenary Stage Company's 37TH Season will begin on Saturday, October 24 at 8:00 pm with a Curtain Up! Gala concert performance by Laurel Canyon: A Tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. This performance will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ 07840. Tickets for the Curtain Up! Gala concert are $35.00 for orchestra seating, $30.00 for balcony seating, and all tickets increase by $5.00 the day of the performance. The Curtain Up! Gala event will also include a Happy Hour starting at 6:30 pm featuring selections from Jersey Girl Brewing Company. For more information or to purchase tickets call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900, or visit Centenary Stage Company online at centenarystageco.org

The Curtain Up! Gala is the first event of Centenary Stage Company's 2022-23 Season, and will feature a performance by Laurel Canyon, an acoustic tribute to the music of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young. Featuring recreations of their seminal works as well as songs from their early bands and their solo years, Laurel Canyon is a trio consisting of Grammy Award winning writer/producer Mark Hudson, Hall of Fame Songwriter Gary Burr, and singer songwriter Mark Mirando.

Centenary Stage Company's Curtain Up! Gala event will also feature a Happy Hour starting at 6:30 pm. This pre-show happy hour will feature selections from Jersey Girl Brewing. Centenary Stage Company and Jersey Girl Brewing Company have partnered previously for other concert events. Most recently, Jersey Girl Brewing Company provided a selection of drinks for Centenary Stage Company's summer concert with Destination Motown: featuring the Sensational Soul Crusiers.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

Centenary Stage Company remains committed to the health and safety of our community and adheres to all requirements set forth by the Stage of New Jersey. For more information regarding CSC COVID-19 policies and policy updates, visit centenarystageco.org/faq

The 2022-23 Season of Performing Arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, the John and Margaret Post Foundation, the CSC corporate sponsors, including Platinum Season Sponsor the House of the Good Shepherd, Silver Sponsors Hackettstown Medical Center Atlantic Health System, Home Instead Senior Care (Washington), Visions Federal Credit Union, and Fulton Bank, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.

Photo Credit: Laurel Canyon Band


