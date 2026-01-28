Centenary Stage Company To Present DIAL “M” FOR MURDER

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Centenary Stage Company will present DIAL “M” FOR MURDER at the Sitnik Theatre on the campus of Centenary University in Hackettstown, New Jersey. The production will run from February 20 through March 8.

Adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher from the original play by Frederick Knott, DIAL “M” FOR MURDER is a revised version of the classic murder mystery that inspired Alfred Hitchcock’s 1954 film. The story centers on Tony, who becomes convinced that his wife Margot has been unfaithful. Although the affair appears to have ended, Tony’s jealousy leads him to construct a plan of manipulation and deceit that escalates into violence and fatal consequences.

The cast includes Diana Cherkas as Maxine, Cambell Symes as Margot, Chris Robertson as Tony, Scott McGowan as Lesgate, and Carl Wallnau as the Inspector. Wallnau also directs the production.

Performances will take place at the Sitnik Theatre, located at 715 Grand Avenue in Hackettstown, New Jersey.

TICKET INFORMATION

Ticket prices for DIAL “M” FOR MURDER vary by performance. Thursday performances are priced at $27.50 for all seats and include a Buy One/Get One Rush Special. Friday evening performances are $29.50, Saturday performances are $30.00, and matinee performances are $27.50. Student and child tickets for audiences under 12 are $17.50 for all applicable performances.

Tickets and additional information are available at centenarystageco.org or by calling the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and two hours prior to performances, and is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Avenue in Hackettstown.