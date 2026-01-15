Centenary Stage Company To Present BIG BEAT BIG BAND As Part Of WINTER THAW MUSIC FESTIVAL

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Centenary Stage Company will present Big Beat Big Band as part of its Winter Thaw Music Festival on Sunday, January 25, at 2:00 p.m. The performance will take place in the Sitnik Theatre at the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University, located at 715 Grand Avenue in Hackettstown, New Jersey.

Founded in 2014, Big Beat Big Band blends the traditional big band format with contemporary influences drawn from funk, jazz, and R&B. The ensemble’s repertoire reflects both classic and modern sources, with influences ranging from the Thad Jones–Mel Lewis Orchestra to artists such as Stevie Wonder, Donny Hathaway, Thundercat, and Jill Scott.

The group is led by husband-and-wife collaborators Allison and Caleb Rumley. Allison Rumley contributes vocals and original songwriting, while Caleb Rumley directs the ensemble and shapes its instrumental approach within the big band tradition.

Tickets for the Winter Thaw Music Festival performance are priced at $22.50 for all seats when purchased in advance. Ticket prices will increase by $5.00 on the day of the performance.