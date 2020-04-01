Centenary Stage Company Sets Programming For SUMMERFEST 2020

Centenary Stage Company is looking forward to its Summerfest 2020 programming, set to kick off in July. This season's events will include the Broadway Musicals Forever Plaid - July 9 - 19, Mamma Mia - July 30 - August 9, and live concerts with Seamus Egan Project - August 15 and The British Invasion Years - August 22. All performances will take place in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center located at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ.

Jump starting this season's Summerfest is Forever Plaid. This toe-tapping musical tells the story of four guys - Sparky, Smudge, Jinx and Frankie - who discover they share a love for music and band together to become as great as their former idols. On the way to their first big gig, the "Plaids" are broadsided by a school bus and killed instantly. It is at this moment, when their careers and lives end, the story of Forever Plaid begins.... Specific performance dates and times include: Thursdays, July 9 and 16 at 7:30 PM; Fridays, July 10 and 17 at 8:00 PM; Saturdays, July 11 and July 18 at 8:00 PM; and Sundays, July 12 and 19 at 2:00 PM. Tickets range from $25.50 to $29.50 for adults with discounts available for students, seniors and children under 12. Service charges may apply.

Next up is the popular, sing-along hit musical Mamma Mia. ABBA's hits couple with the hilarious story of a young woman's search for her birth father. On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they last visited 20 years ago. Specific performance dates and times include: Thursdays, July 30 and 6 at 7:30 PM; Fridays, July 31and 7 at 8:00 PM; Saturdays, August 1 and 8 at 8:00 PM; Sundays, August 2 and 9at 2:00 PM. Tickets range from $25.50 to $29.50 for adults with discounts available for students, seniors and children under 12. Service charges may apply.

Summerfest 2020 will finish out in August with two concerts - Seamus Egan Project on August 15 at 8:00 PM and The British Invasion Years on August 22 at 8:00 PM. The British Invasion Years will be this season's Hackettstown Rotary Club Annual Fundraiser with all proceeds benefiting the charitable programs of the Hackettstown Rotary Club.

Seamus Egan Project has been the pre-eminent Irish-American band of their generation for the past 20 years, continuously renewing Irish music with fresh ideas. The band is comprised of Moira Smiley (singer/composer), Kyle Sanna (composer/producer/guitarist/improviser), Owen Marshall (guitar/mandolin/banjo) and Seamus Egan. All members of the Seamus Egan Project are remarkable musicians, performers and clinicians sought for their expertise at festivals and conferences throughout the world. Tickets for Seamus Egan Project are $29.50 for Adults and $20.00 for children under 12/students for all seats in advance. Ticket prices increase $5.00 more on the day of the performance. Service charges may apply.

More than just the Beatles, The British Invasion Years is a nostalgic musical tribute that spans the entire 60s British Invasion era with music from BOTH sides of the Atlantic. The first act includes songs by iconic British groups such as The Zombies, Dave Clark Five, The Rolling Stones, The Hollies, Herman's Hermits and many others. The American Response follows with music by such legendary artists as The Monkees, Simon & Garfunkel, The Beach Boys, The Mamas and The Papas and The Turtles just to name a few. This journey through the 1960s concludes in an extraordinary finale with songs from the Four Lads that started it all - The Beatles! Ticket prices for The British Invasion Years are $30.00 for all seats in advance. Ticket prices increase $5.00 more on the day of the performance. Service charges may apply.

Centenary Stage Company offers a variety of special ticket offers and discounts in conjunction with the productions of Forever Plaid and Mamma Mia. Thursday evening performances offer patrons a buy one/get one rush ticket special. The BOGO offer is only valid for in-person sales at the CSC box office beginning at 5:30 PM on the night of the performance. The BOGO offer is not available for advance ticket sales on-line or over the phone. Centenary Stage Company also offers a special $10.00 Student Rush Ticket available to students from any school for any Friday evening performance with a valid student ID. $10.00 Student Rush Tickets are only available in person at the CSC box office on the day of the event and not available for advance ticket sales, on-line or by phone.

For more information or to purchase tickets, patrons can visit centenarystageco.org. To directly correspond with our box office staff, patrons may email boxoffice@centenarystageco.org, or chat with us through Facebook - Centenary Stage Company - and through our website at centenarystageco.org. Patrons are welcome to call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. Messages are checked daily and will be responded to in a timely manner. Our virtual box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5 PM. If mail correspondence is desired, Centenary Stage Company can be reached at 400 Jefferson St. Hackettstown, NJ 07840.

The Centenary Stage Company box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ on the campus of Centenary University. Please note our physical box office is currently closed. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

The 2019-2020 season of performing arts events at the Centenary Stage Company has been made possible through the generous support of the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, Zonta Morristown Chapter and CSC corporate sponsors, including Season Sponsor The House of the Good Shepherd, Heath Village Retirement Community, Silver Sponsors Hackettstown Medical Center with Atlantic Health System, Home Instead Senior Care (Washington), and Fulton Bank, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You