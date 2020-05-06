Centenary Stage Company Receives Geraldine R. Dodge Grant To Fund 2020-2021 Season

Centenary Stage Company is pleased to announce that it is the recipient of a generous grant from The Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation in the amount of $20,000. This grant will support the company's professional theatre, dance, and music programming, as well as, the company's renowned Young Performer's Workshop, Young Audience Series and educational outreach programs for the organization for it's upcoming 2020-2021 season.

For nearly 40 years, the Dodge Foundation has been a steadfast supporter of the arts in New Jersey. The support of the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation grant makes it possible for Centenary Stage Company to present high-quality theatre, music, and dance for the Skylands region of New Jersey. The Foundation has consistently supported and nurtured arts organizations across a variety of disciplines, including music, opera, theater, dance and visual arts, many of which placed a priority on arts education programming. This type of support directly benefits Centenary Stage Company's Young Audience Series. The Program's mission is to serve the region's youth with dynamic performances and workshops throughout the year through touring to schools, as well as in-house events. The Dodge Grant also supports the continued success of the Company's Young Performers Workshop which is a series of courses designed to provide children age 8-18 with opportunities to acquire invaluable skills both onstage and off from highly trained professionals.

The Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation believes in the power of the arts to enrich our lives, connect people, help communities thrive, and inspire learning. The Foundation also focuses on issues critical to their home state of New Jersey, and organizations that have a direct and meaningful impact in the state. Centenary Stage Company is proud to hold these same values as shown in their commissioned work of the play, Turning by Darrah Cloud, as a collaboration with the New Jersey Theatre Alliance as a part of the NJ Stage Exchange Program. Bringing the stories of New Jersey and its residents to the stage, the NJ Stage Exchange and, now along with the generous grant from the Dodge Foundation, will continue to help Centenary Stage Company produce this play along with the rest of its professional season.

The Centenary Stage Company and the Dodge Foundation share the philosophy that art should be accessible to as many people as possible, especially in the Highlands region, where arts events are not readily accessible, and they are mutually enthusiastic about the continuation of the community outreach programs.

For more information about the Centenary Stage Company and coming events please call the administrative offices at 908-979-0900 or visit centenarystageco.org





