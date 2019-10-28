Centenary Stage Company Presents KVETCHES OF 1932

Centenary Stage Company is thrilled to finish out our month long Fringe Festival with the Kvetches of 1932. This production will run November 14 to November 17 in the Edith Kutz Theatre on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue in Hackettstown, NJ.

Performance times include: Thursday at 7:30 pm, Friday at 8:00 pm, Saturday at 8:00 pm and Sunday at 2:00 pm. Tickets on Thursday are $25.00 with a buy-one-get-one-free rush deal; $25.00 on Friday with a special $17.50 price for children and students; $27.50 on Saturday with a special $17.50 price for children and students, and $25.00 on Sunday with a special $15.00 price for children and students. Tickets are available online at centenarystageco.org or by calling the box office at (908) 979 - 0900.

You'll laugh! You'll cry! You'll krechtz! Kvetches of 1932 features songs and comic sketches from Yiddish and American vaudeville with miscellaneous related frou-frou. Understanding Yiddish helps... but it's just as funny without it. The production stars Yelena Shmulenson and Allen Lewis Rickman, the shtetl couple from the Coen brothers' A Serious Man, and Steve Sterner.

For more information or to get tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5 PM and two hours prior to all performances. The Centenary Stage Company box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Like and follow us to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You