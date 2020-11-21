Centenary Stage Company Offers Hackettstown Resident Preview Offer For A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Centenary Stage Company rings in the Holiday season with a brand-new adaptation of Charles Dicken's classic A Christmas Carol by Stephen Temperley. CSC is offering Hackettstown residents a $12.50 special rush ticket special for the preview performance of A Christmas Carol on Friday, November 27 at 2:00 PM. Hackettstown residents may take advantage of the discounted ticket rate in person at the Centenary Stage Company box office with proof of residency. The offer is not eligible for advance ticket sales on-line or over the phone. For more information visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900.

Stephen Temperley's A Christmas Carol recaptures the spirit of an old-fashioned Christmas with this timeless and ghostly Dickens classic featuring all the favorite characters-Tiny Tim and the Cratchit family, the Fezziwigs, the Ghosts of Christmas past, present and yet-to-come-and, of course, the curmudgeon, Ebenezer Scrooge. Performances run November 27 through December 13 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Ticket prices range from $15.00 to $29.50 with discounts available on select performances.

Best known for one of the most produced plays in the US, Souvenir, Stephen Temperley's extensive resume includes work both on and off the stage in the U.S. and U.K. Souvenir was produced on Broadway at the Lyceum Theatre and directed by Tony Award winner Vivian Matalon. Additional works of Temperely's include, Money/Mercy (Chelsea Theatre Center), That Kind of Woman (Dodger Productions), In the Country of the Free (the Mint Theatre), The Pilgrim Papers (Berkshire Theatre Festival), Songbook and Dance with Me, which debuted at Centenary Stage also directed by Vivian Matalon. As an actor, Temperley has worked extensively in regional theaters in the U.S. as well as U.K's West End, on TV and in repertory. On Broadway, Temperley was part of the original company of Crazy for You; and off- Broadway in the Todd Rundgren musical, Up Against It, at the Public.

A Christmas Carol by Stephen Temperley will be presented November 27 through December 13 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue in Hackettstown, NJ. Performance dates and times are Thursdays, December 3 and 10 at 7:30 pm; Fridays, November 27, December 4, and 11 at 8:00 pm; Saturdays, November 28, December 5, and 12 at 8:00 pm; Sundays, November 29, December 6, and 13 at 2:00 pm; with special additional 2:00 PM matinee performances on Friday, November 27 (preview), Wednesday, December 2, and Saturday, December 5. Tickets range from $25.00 to $29.50 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students, and children under 12.

A select preview performance on Friday November 27th at 2:00 pm features a special 50% discount on tickets for Hackettstown Residents; with proof of residence, they can purchase tickets for $12.50, all other seats for this matinee are $25.00. Additionally, all Thursday evening performances are "family nights" with a special "buy one get one free" ticket promotion when purchased in person at the CSC box office beginning at 5:30 PM. Buy One/Get One is not available for advance sales on-line or over-the-phone.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5 PM and two hours prior to all performances. The Centenary Stage Company box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

Centenary Stage Company remains committed to the health and safety of our community and adheres to all requirements set forth by the State of New Jersey including, but not limited to; observing social distancing, limited capacity, and requiring masks or facial coverings. For more information regarding CSC COVID-19 policies visit centenarystageco.org/faq.

The 2020-2021 season of performing arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, and CSC corporate sponsors, including Premiere Season Sponsor The House of the Good Shepherd, Silver Sponsors Hackettstown Medical Center Atlantic Health System, Home Instead Senior Care (Washington), and Fulton Bank, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.

