Centenary Stage Company Now Accepting Registration for Young Performers Workshop

Centenary Stage Company is now accepting registration for their Young Performers Workshop summer 2020 session.

Centenary Stage Company's critically acclaimed Young Performers Workshop is now seeking new and returning applicants for the 2020 Spring Session. This session, a special 5-week online program runs July 13 through August 16 and will culminate with a week of online cabaret performances. Due to the social distancing, health and safety regulations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the program will now be held online and will include a variety of classes in the performing arts including: private voice lessons, stage and special effect makeup, playwriting, monologue workshops, theatre box office, and various dance classes. Tuition for the program starts at $595 per student, with family discounts available for additional children from the same household, and the registration deadline is July 10. No experience is necessary, however all new applicants must schedule a zoom interview with program director, Michael Blevins prior to registration. Please call the administrative office at (908) 979-0900 or email the box office at boxoffice@centenarystageco.org.

Hailed as "a state treasure" the Centenary Stage Company Young Performers Workshop (YPW) is a musical theatre training program for children 8 - 18 years old and operates under the auspices of the Centenary Stage Company, a not-for-profit Equity Theatre Company in residence at Centenary University. Dedicated to the enrichment of young lives through the use of theatre arts, the Young Performers Workshop is one of a few youth theatre programs to offer both formal training along - side practical production experience. Career-minded students can prepare for the rigors of a professional career; yet, students not aiming for a professional career benefit from the program, with its emphasis on discipline, self-worth and development of communication skills.

Included in possible course options are private tap dance lessons from Michael Blevins, a Broadway, film and television veteran, who also serves as the director of the program. Various staff members of Centenary Stage Company and faculty of the University Theatre Department, who are experts in their field, will teach the many other courses as a part of the Summer 2020 session.

As in the past, this unique summer session has been designed to meet the needs of beginning, intermediate, and advanced performers. The 5-week program will include 4 weeks of workshops and classes and 1 week of presentations online. These presentations will be performed as a "cabaret" online as the nature of the pandemic has affected the ability to host live performances, which is how the program has traditionally been completed.

The summer session will begin Monday, July 13 with cabaret "performances" scheduled for the week of August 9 - 16. Classes meet online via videoconference, by section, 5 days a week between the hours of 10:00 am - 6:00 pm. Students selected to the program will rehearse individual projects with each course's instructor culminating in the recorded performances for the online cabaret. No experience is necessary to participate, and all new applicants who are interested must schedule a zoom interview with program director, Michael Blevins prior to registration. Please call the administrative office at (908) 979-0900 or email the box office at boxoffice@centenarystageco.org.

Tuition for the 5-week program is $595 per student, with a family discount of $495 for a second child with family discounts available for additional children. A $75 non-refundable registration fee applied towards tuition is required. Tuition must be paid by the first class. The registration deadline is July 10 and there is a $30 late fee for registration payment received after this date. The Centenary Stage Company Young Performers Workshop is made possible by the generous support of Panther Valley Pharmacy.

For more information, to register visit centenarystageco.org or email the Centenary Stage Company box office at boxoffice@centenarystageco.org. The box office staff is currently working remotely and is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5pm for live chat and emails. If you wish to call the box office, please leave a message at (908) 979-0900 and someone will get back to you, as no one will be in the office to take your call directly. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

