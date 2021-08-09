Centenary Stage Company Now Accepting Fall Registration For Young Performers Workshop

Centenary Stage Company's Young Performer's Workshop will finish its Summer Intensive with a Festival of Shows. The weekend will include performances of Steel Magnolias and Fortress, as well as a One-Act Playhouse.

Performances will be held from Thursday, August 12 through Sunday, August 15 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ 07840. Tickets for Steel Magnolias and Fortress are $12.50 for adults and $10.00 for children under 12. The One-Act Playhouse is free to attend. For more information or to purchase tickets call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900 or visit Centenary Stage Company on-line at centenarystageco.org

The Young Performers Workshop is a program designed to teach kids ages 8 to 18 about the arts. During the Summer Intensive these students have the opportunities to learn about multiple different facets of theatre arts from acting, singing, and dancing, to graphic design, production management, and playwrighting. Each session concludes with a weekend Festival of Shows.

This session students have worked to present Steel Magnolias, Fortress, and the One-Act Playhouse. Steel Magnolias tells the story of friendship between women as M'Lynn, the mother of the bride-to-be, and Shelby Eatenton, the bride, prepare for the wedding. Their friend Truvy Jones and an aspiring beautician Annelle Dupuy Desoto are styling their hair, when Shelby has a health scare that doesn't bode well for her hopes of having children. Fortress is the story of nine-year-old Billy who accidentally finds out he is adopted. In order to cope with his feelings of betrayal Billy builds his own Fortress of Solitude, deciding to model his life after the world's most famous orphan, Superman. Finally, the One-Act Playhouse is a selection of shorter performances brought together to form an evening of storytelling.

Performances for Steel Magnolias will be Friday, August 13 at 8:00 pm, Saturday, August 14 at 2:00 pm, and Sunday, August 15 at 7:00 pm. Fortress will be presented Thursday, August 12 at 7:30 pm, Saturday, August 14 at 8:00 pm, and Sunday, August 15 at 1:00 pm. The One-Act Playhouse will be presented Saturday, August 14 at 5:00 pm and Sunday, August 15 at 4:00 pm. Tickets are on-sale now and can be purchased online at centenarystageco.org or by phone by calling the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900.

Centenary Stage Company is now accepting registrations for the Young Performers Workshop Fall 2021 Session. The deadline to register is September 15 and the course will run from September 18 through December 19. Those interested in joining the program must call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900 or email boxoffice@centenarystageco.org to schedule an interview with the director of the program, Michael Blevins. For more information about the program visit the Centenary Stage Company website at centenarystageco.org or call the box office at (908) 979-0900.

For more information or to reserve visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5 PM and two hours prior to all performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

Centenary Stage Company remains committed to the health and safety of our community and adheres to all requirements set forth by the State of New Jersey. For more information regarding CSC COVID-19 policies and policy updates, visit centenarystageco.org/faq.