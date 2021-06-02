Centenary Stage Company Announces Second Annual 'Day of Giving'

Centenary Stage Company is set to host the second annual "Day of Giving" on June 15th, 2021. This special online event is set to kick off Centenary Stage Company's Summer Musical Theatre Festival and the 2021-2022 season. To participate your tax-deductible contribution may be made on-line through the Centenary Stage Company secure on-line portal at centenarystageco.org or via PayPal.

CSC's Day of Giving will run from 12:00 am on the morning of June 15th and end at 11:59 pm that evening. During the company's regular box office hours, from 10am-5pm their staff will be online on the company Facebook page, running the live Day of Giving activities. The Day of on-line giving will be filled with various drawings and prize giveaways for those who donate to the campaign during the day. Prizes will range from tickets to upcoming performances, gift cards to local restaurants and businesses, and theatre merchandise. As a not-for-profit organization every dollar earned goes right back into their mission of presenting the highest quality of music, theatre and dance events at affordable prices. Centenary Stage Company strives to make the performing arts a vital, accessible part of our community by presenting varied, dynamic, and professional programs and artists that entertain, inspire and educate.

Cancellations in the spring of 2020 due to the public health crisis, in addition to the lowered audience capacity restrictions this past season, means that the Stage Company have lost about $555,000 in ticketing revenue compared to regular seasons, the majority of which goes to their guest artists and production costs. Support of the Centenary Stage Company directly assists in attracting distinguished talent, such as, actors, designers and directors with national reputations, as well as a diverse array of professional musicians and dance companies. Contributions to the company also provides a platform for emerging women playwrights through the Women Playwrights Series to explore new perspectives and share their plays (many of which are Emmy, PEW, and PEN USA award winners), as well as, influences the growth and development of over 4,000 students annually through the critically acclaimed Young Performers Workshop, TYRO Acting Program, Young Audience Series Touring Company and the Folger Shakespeare Library in D.C.; Shakesperience: NJ. Additionally, Centenary Stage Company uses funds donated from the community to create artistic opportunity for all; from accessibility friendly programming to free events and beyond.

For more information or to participate in Centenary Stage Company's on-line Day of Giving on Tuesday, June 15 may visit centenarystageco.org/day-of-giving.

For more information about any of CSC's upcoming events, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5 PM and two hours prior to all performances. The Centenary Stage Company box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

Centenary Stage Company remains committed to the health and safety of our community and adheres to all requirements set forth by the State of New Jersey including, but not limited to; observing social distancing, limited capacity, and requiring masks or facial coverings. For more information regarding CSC COVID-19 policies visit centenarystageco.org/faq.