Centenary Stage Company Announces Day Of Online Giving Event

Centenary Stage Company is set to host it's first ever Day of Giving on May 28th, 2020.

This special online event is set to kick off Centenary Stage Company's 35th Anniversary fundraising campaign, "$35 for 35", to celebrate their 35th producing season. To participate your tax-deductible contribution may be made on-line through the Centenary Stage Company secure on-line portal at centenarystageco.org or via PayPal.

CSC's Day of Giving will run from 12:00 am on the morning of May 28th and end at 11:59 pm that evening. During the company's regular box office hours, from 10am-5pm their staff will be online on the company Facebook page, running the live Day of Giving activities. The Day of on-line giving will be filled with various drawings and prize giveaways for those who donate to the campaign during the day. Prizes will range from tickets to upcoming performances, gift cards to local restaurants, and theatre merchandise. The $35 for 35 fundraising campaign celebrates Centenary Stage Company's 35th Anniversary, by encouraging donors to give $35 (or anything they can) in honor of their thirty-five years of producing and their goal of serving as the major cultural resource of north west New Jersey for the next 35. As a not-for-profit organization every dollar earned goes right back into their mission of presenting the highest quality of music, theatre and dance events at affordable prices. Centenary Stage Company strives to make the performing arts a vital, accessible part of our community by presenting varied, dynamic, and professional programs and artists that entertain, inspire and educate.

Cancellations this past spring and summer means that the Stage Company will lose about $180,000 in ticketing revenue this year, the majority of which goes to their guest artists, production costs and keeping the staff on salary. Support of the Centenary Stage Company directly assists in attracting distinguished talent, such as, actors, designers and directors with national reputations, as well as a diverse array of professional musicians and dance companies.

Contributions to the company also provides a platform for emerging women playwrights through the Women Playwrights Series to explore new perspectives and share their plays (many of which are Emmy, PEW, and PEN USA award winners), as well as, influences the growth and development of over 4,000 students annually through the critically acclaimed Young Performers Workshop, TYRO Acting Program, Young Audience Series Touring Company and the Folger Shakespeare Library in D.C.; Shakesperience: NJ. Additionally, Centenary Stage Company uses funds donated from the community to create artistic opportunity for all; from accessibility friendly programming to free events and beyond.

For more information or to participate in Centenary Stage Company's on-line Day of Giving on Thursday, May 28 visit centenarystageco.org/day-of-giving.

