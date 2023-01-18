Centenary Stage Company Announces Cast for THE LADYKILLERS

The cast has been announced for Centenary Stage Company's production of The Ladykillers. Performances of The Ladykillers will run February 17 - March 5 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. Tickets range from $25.00 - $29.50 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students, and children under 12 for select performances. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900

The cast of The Ladykillers will include Centenary University students, alumni, and CSC favorites! The cast includes Benedict Dawn Cross, Colleen Smith Wallnau, David Edwards, Nick Bettens, Connor McCrea, David Sitler, Carl Wallnau, Emily Kurnides, Ray Salerno, Olivia Tomlin, Viviana Mendez, Mark Squindo, Veronica Gaspar, Sam Galarza, Kai Vialva, and Cody Jackson.

A sweet little old lady alone in her house is pitted against a gang of criminal misfits who will stop at nothing. Posing as amateur musicians, Professor Marcus and his gang rent rooms in the lopsided house of sweet, but strict, Mrs. Wilberforce. The villains plot to involve her, unwittingly, in Marcus' brilliantly conceived heist job. The police are left stumped, but Mrs. Wilberforce becomes wise to their ruse and Marcus concludes there is only one way to keep the old lady quiet. With only her parrot, General Gordon, to help her, Mrs. Wilberforce is alone with five desperate men. But who will be forced to face the music?

Performance dates and times for The Ladykillers are Thursdays, February 23 and March 2 at 7:30 pm; Fridays, February 17, 24 and March 3 at 8:00 pm; Saturdays, February 18, 25 and March 4 at 8:00 pm; and Sundays, February 19, 26 and March 5 at 2:00 pm; with special additional matinee performances at 2:00 pm on Wednesdays, February 22 and March 1; and Friday, February 17. Tickets range from $25.00 - $29.50 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students, and children under 12 for select performances and Thursday evening performances.

For more information, or to reserve tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

The 2022-23 Season of Performing Arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, the John and Margaret Post Foundation, the CSC corporate sponsors, including Platinum Season Sponsor the House of the Good Shepherd, Silver Sponsors Hackettstown Medical Center Atlantic Health System, Heath Village, Visions Federal Credit Union, and Fulton Bank, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.

http://www.centenarystageco.org/

