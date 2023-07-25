Centenary Stage Company Adds Family Matinee Performance For SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL

Centenary Stage Company opens their final Musical theatre event of their 2023 Summerfest, this Thursday July 27 with Seussical the Musical. CSC has just added another performance, now on sale for the general public on Wednesday, August 2nd at 10:00 AM. This performance, which was originally only open to groups from summer camps, is now on sale to all patrons. The earlier matinee is scheduled to accommodate families who prefer to see performances earlier in the day, rather than in the evenings.

Performances for Seussical will run July 27 – August 6 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. Tickets range from $25.50 - $29.50 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students, and children under 12 for select performances. The Summerfest musicals also feature family night on Thursday evening performances, with Buy One, Get One ticket special beginning at 5:30 PM in person at the box office. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit Click Here or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900

Now one of the most performed shows in America, Seussical, features a book and music by Tony winners, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty (Lucky Stiff, My Favorite Year, Once on This Island, Ragtime). Co-Conceived by Ahrens, Flaherty, and Eric Idle and based on the Works of Dr. Seuss, Seussical is a journey through the stories of Dr. Seuss featuring the plots form Horton Hears a Who, The Cat in the Hat, and Horton Hatches the Egg. Audiences can expect to see well-known characters like Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, Lazy Mayzie and Jojo – the smallest Who of all.

The Cat in the Hat serves as the narrator and tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many "thinks." Horton faces a double challenge: not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must guard an abandoned egg, left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant.

Performance dates and times for Seussical are Thursdays, July 27 and August 3 at 7:30 pm; Fridays, July 28 and August 4 at 8:00 pm; Saturdays, July 29 and August 5 at 8:00 pm; and Sundays, July 30 and August 6 at 2:00 pm with one additional Matinee at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, August 2. Tickets range from $25.50 - $29.50 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students, and children under 12 for select performances and Thursday evening performances. Seussical Is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com.

For more information or to reserve tickets, visit Click Here or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

The 2023 Summer Season of Performing Arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of Summer Sponsor: Explore Warren, as well as, the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, the John and Margaret Post Foundation, the CSC corporate sponsors, including Platinum Season Sponsor the House of the Good Shepherd.