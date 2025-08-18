Centenary Stage Company Accepting Registration For Young Performers Workshop Fall 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Centenary Stage Company’s Young Performers Workshop (YPW) is now accepting registration for its Fall 2025 session, running September 13 through December 21 at the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University in Hackettstown, NJ.

The 15-week intensive is open to performers ages 8–18, with no prior experience required. New applicants must complete an interview with program director Michael Blevins, a veteran of Broadway, film, and television.

Tuition is $425 for the first child and $395 for the second, with the registration and tuition deadline set for September 11, 2025. All registered students are guaranteed a role in at least one full-scale musical production presented at the end of the session.

Led by Blevins, the Young Performers Workshop is one of the few programs in the nation to combine formal classroom training with practical production experience. Students take classes in acting, voice, and theater dance, along with electives such as tap, stage combat, makeup, improv, audition technique, and technical theater, taught by industry professionals. The program emphasizes discipline, self-worth, and communication skills while offering a hands-on introduction to the world of theater.

To register, visit centenarystageco.org or call the box office at (908) 979-0900. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 1–5 p.m. and two hours before performances.