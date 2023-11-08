Celebrate the Holidays with the Atlantic City Ballet's Festive Performances

This holiday season the Atlantic City Ballet will be bringing tons of holiday cheer with two of their favorite ballets and a children’s holiday fundraiser. Thanksgiving weekend they’ll kick off the holidays with It’s A Shore Holiday. This ballet blends classical and contemporary dance set to beloved holiday tunes. The “Radio City- esque” review has something for everyone including singers, dancing snowmen, chipmunks, and toy soldiers who perform their entire routine on pointe. Choreographed by Artistic Director, Phyllis Papa, this year the performances will feature singers Kelly LaVinga, and James Maher. It’s A Shore Holiday will be sure to capture audience’s imagination of every age.

The following weekend the AC Ballet will host a children’s fundraising event that is sure to make any child smile. The Children’s Nutcracker Event will have food, drinks and an auction for attendees as well as face painting, an appearance by Santa and a meet & greet with the Sugarplum Fairy for children. Children 14 and under are free and adult tickets are $25 and all proceeds will go directly to supporting the ballet.

Following their holiday fundraiser the AC Ballet will be on tour with The Nutcracker. Also choreographed by Ms. Papa, and in its 41st year, The Nutcracker has become a tradition shared by generations of families. It is a treasured classic that tells the story of a little girl named Clara who is given a magical nutcracker doll on Christmas Eve. Embarking on a wondrous journey through the Kingdom of Snow and the Land of Sweets, Clara encounters many unforgettable and timeless characters.

Founded in 1982, by International Ballerina, Phyllis Papa, the Atlantic City Ballet is comprised of professional dancers from around the world and have earned national acclaim for their technical expertise and exuberant stage presence. The Ballet has performed in theaters all along the east coast and across the country. Their repertoire of original works includes such classics as A Midsummer Night's Dream, Sleeping Beauty and Swan Lake but Ms. Papa is most known for her innovative works such as Dracula, Caught Up In The Swing and her full length Carmen. Since its inception, the Atlantic City Ballet has served as one of the cultural treasures of New Jersey and continues a tradition of dance excellence for future generations of ballet audiences

It’s A Shore Holiday

Saturday November 25- 7:00 pm-Caesars Circus Maximus-Atlantic City, NJ Sunday November 26-3:00 pm-STAC-Manahawkin, NJ

Children’s Nutcracker Event

Saturday December 2-5:00pm-Greate Bay Country Club, Somers Point, NJ The Nutcracker

Friday & Saturday December 8 & 9-Stockton PAC-Galloway, NJ

Sunday December 10-7:00 pm-The Strand-Lakewood, NJ

Saturday December 16- 5:00 pm -Caesars Circus Maximus-Atlantic City, NJ Saturday December 23- 5:00pm-Scottish Rite Auditorium, Collingswood, NJ

