Celebrate the Holidays with the Atlantic City Ballet's Festive Performances

The “Radio City- esque” review has something for everyone including singers, dancing snowmen, chipmunks, and toy soldiers who perform their entire routine on pointe.

By: Nov. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Character Breakdown: THE GREAT GATSBY Cast Unpacks Their Roles Photo 1 Character Breakdown: THE GREAT GATSBY Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Student Blog: You Think Harvard, Yale, and Columbia Have Low Acceptance Rates? Try 0.4% fo Photo 2 Student Blog: You Think Harvard, Yale, and Columbia Have Low Acceptance Rates? Try 0.4% for a BFA in Musical Theatre
Jordan Gelber, Jill Abramovitz, Alexandra Socha, Etai Benson & More to Star in FIDDLER ON Photo 3 Cast Set for FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Celebrate the Holidays with the Atlantic City Ballet's Festive Performances

This holiday season the Atlantic City Ballet will be bringing tons of holiday cheer with two of their favorite ballets and a children’s holiday fundraiser. Thanksgiving weekend they’ll kick off the holidays with It’s A Shore Holiday. This ballet blends classical and contemporary dance set to beloved holiday tunes. The “Radio City- esque” review has something for everyone including singers, dancing snowmen, chipmunks, and toy soldiers who perform their entire routine on pointe. Choreographed by Artistic Director, Phyllis Papa, this year the performances will feature singers Kelly LaVinga, and James Maher. It’s A Shore Holiday will be sure to capture audience’s imagination of every age.

The following weekend the AC Ballet will host a children’s fundraising event that is sure to make any child smile. The Children’s Nutcracker Event will have food, drinks and an auction for attendees as well as face painting, an appearance by Santa and a meet & greet with the Sugarplum Fairy for children. Children 14 and under are free and adult tickets are $25 and all proceeds will go directly to supporting the ballet.
Following their holiday fundraiser the AC Ballet will be on tour with The Nutcracker. Also choreographed by Ms. Papa, and in its 41st year, The Nutcracker has become a tradition shared by generations of families. It is a treasured classic that tells the story of a little girl named Clara who is given a magical nutcracker doll on Christmas Eve. Embarking on a wondrous journey through the Kingdom of Snow and the Land of Sweets, Clara encounters many unforgettable and timeless characters.

Founded in 1982, by International Ballerina, Phyllis Papa, the Atlantic City Ballet is comprised of professional dancers from around the world and have earned national acclaim for their technical expertise and exuberant stage presence. The Ballet has performed in theaters all along the east coast and across the country. Their repertoire of original works includes such classics as A Midsummer Night's Dream, Sleeping Beauty and Swan Lake but Ms. Papa is most known for her innovative works such as Dracula, Caught Up In The Swing and her full length Carmen. Since its inception, the Atlantic City Ballet has served as one of the cultural treasures of New Jersey and continues a tradition of dance excellence for future generations of ballet audiences

It’s A Shore Holiday

Saturday November 25- 7:00 pm-Caesars Circus Maximus-Atlantic City, NJ Sunday November 26-3:00 pm-STAC-Manahawkin, NJ
Children’s Nutcracker Event
Saturday December 2-5:00pm-Greate Bay Country Club, Somers Point, NJ The Nutcracker

Friday & Saturday December 8 & 9-Stockton PAC-Galloway, NJ
Sunday December 10-7:00 pm-The Strand-Lakewood, NJ
Saturday December 16- 5:00 pm -Caesars Circus Maximus-Atlantic City, NJ Saturday December 23- 5:00pm-Scottish Rite Auditorium, Collingswood, NJ

For tickets go to Click Here




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Music at the Mansion In Morristown NiCori Studios & Productions Next installment of MU Photo
Music at the Mansion In Morristown NiCori Studios & Productions Next installment of MUSIC IN THE MANSION

BroadwayWorld Announces New Press Release Service for Entertainment Industry News

2
PARFUMERIE Author, E.P. Dowdall To Attend Opening Night Gala At Kelsey Theatre Photo
PARFUMERIE Author, E.P. Dowdall To Attend Opening Night Gala At Kelsey Theatre

'Join author E.P. Dowdall at the opening night gala of 'Parfumerie' at Kelsey Theatre. Experience this heartwarming comedy inspired by a Hungarian play, with a meet and greet with the actors after the show. Don't miss this romantic Christmas tale!'

3
Free Screening of LOUIS ARMSTRONGS BLACK & BLUES Comes to The 12th Annual TD James Moo Photo
Free Screening of LOUIS ARMSTRONG'S BLACK & BLUES Comes to The 12th Annual TD James Moody Jazz Festival

The 12th Annual TD James Moody Jazz Festival will present a FREE screening of the Imagine Documentaries and Apple TV+ critically-acclaimed film, Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues, on Wednesday, November 15, 7:00 pm, at The Newark Museum of Art.

4
New Jersey Symphony Will Perform Handels MESSIAH Next Month Photo
New Jersey Symphony Will Perform Handel's MESSIAH Next Month

The New Jersey Symphony will present two performances of the beloved holiday tradition, Handel's Messiah, Friday, December 15 at 8 pm, and Sunday, December 17 at 7 pm.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

See Hannah Waddingham's Christmas Special Trailer With Leslie Odom Jr. Video
See Hannah Waddingham's Christmas Special Trailer With Leslie Odom Jr.
First Look at All New Clips From POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company Video
First Look at All New Clips From POTUS at Steppenwolf Theatre Company
Dolly Parton Teases Her 'Clever' New Broadway Musical Video
Dolly Parton Teases Her 'Clever' New Broadway Musical
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
[POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents [POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents "THE THREE HOLIDAY TENORS"
Presbyterian Church in Westfield (12/09-12/10)Tracker
The Wizard Of Oz in New Jersey The Wizard Of Oz
Church of the Good Shepherd (11/03-11/12)Tracker
Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin in New Jersey Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (2/17-2/17)
Steel Magnolias in New Jersey Steel Magnolias
Playhouse 22 (4/12-4/28)
Beethoven’s Violin Concerto with Augustin Hadelich in New Jersey Beethoven’s Violin Concerto with Augustin Hadelich
Count Basie Center for the Arts (1/13-1/13)
Joshua Bell Leads the New Jersey Symphony in New Jersey Joshua Bell Leads the New Jersey Symphony
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (12/01-12/01)
Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin in New Jersey Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin
Count Basie Center for the Arts (2/16-2/16)
Handel's Messiah in New Jersey Handel's Messiah
Richardson Auditorium at Princeton University (12/15-12/15)
Epic Scores of John Williams and More! in New Jersey Epic Scores of John Williams and More!
Count Basie Center for the Arts (6/01-6/01)
MISERY in New Jersey MISERY
Algonquin Arts Theatre (2/24-3/03)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You