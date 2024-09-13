Cast Set for IT DON'T MEAN A THING, IF IT AIN'T GOT THAT SWING Presented by The Actors Studio Of New Jersey

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Actors Studio of New Jersey will present "It Don't Mean A Thing, If It Ain't Got That Swing." This exclusive cabaret event will take place at Forte Ristorante in Caldwell, New Jersey on Wednesday, September 25th and Thursday, September 26th with doors opening at 6:00pm for appetizers, dinner and light entertainment. The cabaret performance will begin promptly at 7:30pm with a running time of 90 minutes.

Step into a world where the golden age of American music comes alive, as New Jersey's top talent takes the stage to perform classic jazz standards that have stood the test of time. From the smooth rhythms of Duke Ellington to the soulful melodies of Ella Fitzgerald, this evening promises to be a celebration of the music that defined a generation.

"It Don't Mean A Thing" will feature performances by an impressive cast of talented vocalists including Aaron Richard Burt, Catherine Patterson, Cara Leff, William Martin and Fran Leonardis with special appearances by Michael Restaino and Rebecca Monk.

The event will not only sooth your ears but also your taste buds, with a three-course Italian meal that will be served throughout the evening. Guests are encouraged to dress to impress and immerse themselves in the sophisticated atmosphere of the golden-age, where the combination of sultry food and swinging jazz will transport you to a bygone era.

-- This is more than just a show; it's an experience. Whether you're a jazz aficionado or simply looking for a night of great entertainment and fine dining, "It Don't Mean A Thing, If It Ain't Got That Swing" is not to be missed.

Tickets are now available at www.tasnj.com. Don't miss your chance to be part of this extraordinary evening!

