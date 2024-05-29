Cast Set for August Wilson's FENCES at Crossroads Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Crossroads Theatre Company will present August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning play "Fences." The esteemed Crossroads co-founder Ricardo Khan recently directed the play in Johannesburg, South Africa for sold-out crowds and brings this powerful drama to his own stage.

"Fences" is a transformative story of dreams, family, and resilience through the eyes of Troy Maxson, a former baseball star turned garbage man in 1957 Pittsburgh. Excluded from the major leagues in his prime, Troy has grown increasingly bitter, and his anger and frustration take a toll on his wife Rose and his son Cory, who now wants his own chance to be a pro athlete.

the production will run May 29 - June 9, 2024 at New Brunswick Performing Arts Center.

Keith Hamilton Cobb portrays Troy Maxson against the backdrop of racial tensions and personal aspirations. Cobb is a seasoned actor known for his roles in television series such as "Andromeda" and "All My Children." A graduate of NYU's Tisch School of the Arts, Cobb has also made a name for himself on stage, particularly with his award-winning play "American Moor," which examines the African American experience through the lens of Shakespeare's Othello.

Jammie Patton makes her Crossroads debut as the dutiful and gentle Rose. Patton is a Howard University BFA graduate and award-nominated actress known for her dynamic roles and performances. She's captivated audiences on stage with "To Kill a Mockingbird" and "A Midsummer Night's Dream" and on screen in "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," "Inventing Anna," and "Justified." She's also directed and performed in "Skeleton Crew" at Shadowland Stages and the short film "The Nest," among others.

Justin Withers joins Crossroads in a debut performance as Troy's son and rising star athlete, Cory. Withers, a Chicago native, moved to NYC to pursue acting at age 3 and graduated from Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University. He has been part of off-Broadway productions like "Days Of Rage," "American Underground," and "Thirst," appeared on screen in "The Night Agent" and "The Good Fight," and studied abroad at Shakespeare's Globe Theatre in London.

Bryce Michael Wood joins as Lyons, Troy's son and talented musician. Wood is a Notre Dame alumnus and Division-1 athlete known for his Shakespearean work in "King Lear," "Hamlet" and "Othello." He has demonstrated a range from classic to contemporary with roles such as Muhammad Ali in "Row" at Goodspeed Opera House and his appearances in "Law & Order" and "Vedic Nights."

The cast also includes Heinley Gaspard as Gabriel and A. Dean Irby as Bono, with Dominique Skye Turner as Raynell.

Ricardo Khan directs with celebrated set designer Beowulf Borrit, legendary costume designer Myrna Collie Lee, and innovative lighting designer Ebony Burton.

