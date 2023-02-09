Cast Announced for THE PROM At Old Library Theatre

Old Library Theatre, Fair Lawn Recreation Department's resident theatre company, has announced their cast for the upcoming production of the Broadway musical, THE PROM, set for performances over two weekends, April 14th through April 23rd. This will be the New Jersey Community Theatre premiere of the 2019 Drama Desk Award winner for Outstanding Musical.

THE PROM, written by Chad Beguelin and Bob Martin, with music by Matthew Sklar, tells the story of an Indiana teenager who just wants to dance with her girlfriend at her high school prom. But when the town PTA puts their foot down and tries to cancel the prom, a group of four Broadway actors from New York City, fresh off some recent bad reviews and hungry for a "cause celebre" swoop in to save the day - whether they are wanted or not. The result is a hilarious and moving journey of culture shock and learning, as the four liberal Broadway performers descend on the small conservative Indiana town. New York Magazine hailed the show as "smart and big-hearted" and the New York Times declared it "makes you believe in musical comedy again." THE PROM premiered on Broadway in 2018, was nominated for seven Tony Awards, and then was adapted for the screen by Netflix in 2020.

THE PROM is directed and choreographed by Eliah James Furlong, produced by Armanda Cerqueira, with music direction by Daniel Mullens, and costumes by Amy Kurfist. Jennie Hughes serves as Associate Director, and Cici Roman as Assistant Choreographer.

Director Furlong said "This heart-touching comedy is about acceptance, equality, love, understanding, finding your own voice, and showing the world who you really are." One of his favorite lines from the show is "And you wish there was a world where you were simply free to live, and when people criticize you have no more shits to give." Furlong believes the show provides hope to the people who have felt this way, inspires those to live as their true self and help others accept them for exactly who they are. "Love is love is love - and it should be celebrated," Furlong said.

Producer Cerqueira said "Old Library Theatre is very excited to be able to put on the first community theatre production of THE PROM in New Jersey. This show is witty, funny, and a great expression of OLT's mission to tell diverse stories that so vividly express the human condition."

THE PROM stars Catherine Gallagher as Emma, the high school student banned from her prom; Sherry Mayce as her girlfriend Alyssa; Jeff Parsons and Melissa Broder as Barry Glickman and Dee Dee Allen, two narcissistic Broadway performers recovering from terrible reviews of their latest show; and Michelle Ward as Angie, Broadway dancer, Tim White as Trent, Julliard graduate, and Caitlin Rose Jurewicz as Sheldon, Broadway press agent. Amy Kurfist plays Alyssa's mother, Mrs. Greene and Brendan Garnett is Principal Hawkins. Cynthia Raices, Emily Viega, Red Palafox, and Mike Lang play the high school kids; Audrey Lefkowitz, Kesiah Patil, Maritza Puzino, and Lyss Wortman are featured dancers, and the ensemble includes Maysa Andujar, Evan Charpentier, Fabio Del Carlo, Patrick Dwyer, Laura Ellis, Elizabeth Erdmann, Alicia Hayes, Rebecca Horner, Brooke Kaye, Jonathan Krouse, Jackie Leibowitz, Adam Mahonchak, and David Toussas.

