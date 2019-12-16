Caroline Cleaves Named Director of Development for the Arts Council of Princeton

The Arts Council of Princeton has announced that Caroline Cleaves, a Princeton native, has been named Director of Development, effective January 2, 2020.

"Caroline joined us in March 2019 as a Development Consultant, and has quickly brought discipline and insights to our efforts," says Jim Levine, the interim Executive Director. "Both the Board and the Staff have been impressed with Caroline's perspectives, work ethic, wit, and her knowledge of the development field. Everyone's excited to have her join the team."

Cleaves says it's especially meaningful to be working with the Arts Council of Princeton. "Art played a central role in my childhood, both paternal grandparents and my father were artists. One of my favorite memories of growing up in Princeton was a watercolor class my dad and I took with the Arts Council - when classes were held at a barn on Ettl Farm in the 1970s. I'm grateful to the Arts Council for that memory, and want to ensure it remains a vibrant part of our community for generations to come."

Cleaves is a graduate of Princeton High School, Smith College, where she graduated Phi Beta Kappa, and the University of Chicago, where she received a Fulbright for her PhD research in Cultural Anthropology. Previously, she held fundraising positions at Rider University and Grounds for Sculpture.

Ms. Cleaves lives in Princeton with her children, Sam and Ava, and her husband, Princeton University History Professor Sean Wilentz.

The Arts Council of Princeton (ACP), founded in 1967, is a non-profit organization with a mission of Building Community through the Arts. Housed in the landmark Paul Robeson Center for the Arts, the ACP fulfills its mission by presenting a wide range of programs including exhibitions, performances, free community cultural events, and studio-based classes and workshops in the visual, performing and literary arts. Arts Council of Princeton programs are designed to be high-quality, engaging, affordable and accessible for the diverse population in the greater Princeton region.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You