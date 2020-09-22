Cape May Stage Launches New Virtual Talk-Show

CAPE MAY ARTS TODAY is hosted by Roy Steinberg.

Cape May Stage, South Jersey's Premier Equity Theatre, located in Cape May N.J. Launches New Virtual Talk-Show, Cape May Arts Today hosted by Roy Steinberg.

In May of 2020, Cape May Stage launched the Virtual Lecture Series discussing and exploring nearly every facet of the theatre. On Wednesday, September 16th, Cape May Stage premiered the expansion of those discussions in the form of a new Virtual Talk-Show, Cape May Arts Today, hosted by Cape May Stage's Producing Artistic Director Roy Steinberg. Cape May Arts Today will cover arts related topics in Cape May and around the world. New Episodes will stream every other Wednesday at12:00 PM and will be available to watch on Cape May Stage's Facebook page and through Cape May Stage's Virtual Theater page @ https://vimeo.com/capemaystage.

In the first episode, Roy chats with actress and author Tina Sloan. Tina is most known for playing Lillian Raines on Guiding Light and previously performed her one woman show Changing Shoes at Cape May Stage. On Guiding Light, Tina's character was the first character in television history to get tested for breast cancer as part of the show. Tina gives insight into the groundbreaking story line, discusses her new book Chasing Cleopatra, and much more. Watch the premier of Cape May Arts Today hosted by Roy Steinberg with special guest Tina Sloan now at https://vimeo.com/457751366.

In addition to Cape May Arts Today, Cape May Stage continues its Virtual Reading Series with Happy by Alan Zweibel and directed by Roy Steinberg. In Happy, a baseball fan makes a pilgrimage to the home of a former baseball star who is now a janitor in Delray Beach, Florida and asks him to sign a very special ball. After a fair amount of humor and misunderstanding, the power of baseball to bond fathers, sons and men emerges. A comedy for anyone who's ever wished for an extra inning, Happy stars Michael Basile as Donald and Jesse N. Holmes as Happy. This short comedy streams Thursday, September 24th at 6:00 PM @ https://vimeo.com/447156007.

Then join us on October 1st as Cape May stage presents a Virtual Reading of Adored You by Rachel Lynett at 6:00 PM. Adored You tells the bittersweet love story of Lila and Alex, who meet in a coffee shop and over the next three years (in a single day), they try to form a life together, with all the ups and downs that comes with being in love. Adored you streams @ https://vimeo.com/452264615 on October 1st at 6:00 PM

Can't make it, no worries, all Virtual Readings are available on Cape May Stage's Virtual Theater page @ https://vimeo.com/capemaystage.

All Reading and Lecture Series are Pay-What-You-Wish. We hope you can take a moment today to donate to Cape May Stage, which will allow us to continue providing a place to connect with the wonder of live theater, to hear stories that expand our minds & feed our souls, and to celebrate the indelible power of community in our lives. Thank you in advance for believing in Cape May Stage and helping us achieve an even brighter future. Click link to support Cape May Stage.

https://capemaystage.showare.com/DonationSelection.asp?acc=1

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You