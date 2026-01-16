Camille A. Brown & Dancers to Celebrate Black History Month with I AM at Peak Performances

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

PEAK Performances at Montclair State University will present Camille A. Brown & Dancers’ I AM on Thursday, Feb. 12, at 7:30 p.m. at the Alexander Kasser Theater in Montclair. The show, by five-time Tony-nominated director and choreographer Camille A. Brown (Broadway’s Gypsy and Hell’s Kitchen), advances Brown’s acclaimed explorations of Black joy, cultural memory and liberation.

Driven by captivating live, original music — with reimagined nods to the work of artists like Dru Hill, Lil’ Kim, Method Man, Busta Rhymes and Sounds of Blackness — I AM launches new queries into the possibilities of imagination and boldly investigates the future. Inspired by a narrative within HBO’s Lovecraft Country and the rhythms of the movie Drumline, the work was a 2025 New York Times Critics’ Pick, with the Times noting Brown “takes her signature interweaving of African diasporic dance forms to new heights.”

“Camille A. Brown is one of the most vital choreographic voices working today, and I AM is a thrilling celebration of imagination, virtuosity and Black culture,” said Wiley Hausam, Director of Arts + Cultural Programming at Montclair State University. “This is the kind of performance that reminds you what live art can do — bring people together, spark conversation and leave you feeling energized — and we’re proud to present it at Montclair State.”

Brown’s work has earned wide recognition across film, television, theater and opera. Her company’s Social Dance for Social Change virtual school has reached nearly 100,000 students to date.

The show, which runs 60 minutes with no intermission, continues PEAK Performances’ mission to develop, produce and present world-class live performances that are accessible, engaging and relevant, connecting students, faculty and staff with residents of Northern New Jersey and beyond through the arts.

The Alexander Kasser Theater is located at 1 Normal Avenue in Montclair, New Jersey.