Cameron Knight To Star As Ebenezer Scrooge In McCarter Theatre Center’s A CHRISTMAS CAROL

McCarter Theatre Center will present its longtime holiday tradition A Christmas Carol from December 9–28, 2025, marking the production’s 45th year at the theater.

Adapted and directed by Lauren Keating, the 2025 staging will feature Cameron Knight in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge. The production will continue McCarter’s annual commitment to presenting Charles Dickens’ story of transformation, generosity, and community.

Knight, who appeared as Mr. Fezziwig in the 2024 production, will lead a company featuring adult and youth ensembles drawn from regional talent. “Scrooge is a character of Shakespearean magnitude,” said Artistic Director Sarah Rasmussen. “Cameron’s deep sense of humanity and love of language will bring something truly special to this production.” Knight’s past credits span the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, Milwaukee Repertory Theatre, the Utah Shakespeare Festival, and screen roles including The Orville, Chicago Med, and Blue Bloods.

The cast will also include Sophia Alawi, Royer Bockus, Alex Brightwell, Kelsey Burns, Ian Coulter-Buford, Gina Daniels, Grayson DeJesus, Jamyl Dobson, Carlos Lencinas, Vivia Font, Maria Habeeb, Lisa Helmi Johanson, and Elizabeth Reese, joined by nine local youth performers. The creative team will feature scenic designer Daniel Ostling, Costume Designer Linda Cho, lighting designer Paul M. Kilsdonk, sound designer and composer Palmer Hefferan, hair, wig, and makeup designer Carissa Thorlakson, vocal and text director Hannah Tamminen, and dramaturg Julie Felise Dubiner. The production stage manager is Alison Cote.

McCarter will continue pre-show lobby choir performances, seasonal decorations, and accessible performance options. ASL-interpreted, audio-described, open captioned, and relaxed performances will be offered throughout the run. A holiday food drive benefiting Mercer Street Friends will take place December 1–28.

TICKETING INFORMATION

Tickets for A Christmas Carol are available at McCarter.org or (609) 258-2787. All audience members require a ticket. Group discounts are available for parties of ten or more by contacting groups@mccarter.org.

McCarter Theatre Center, located on the campus of Princeton University, presents theater, music, dance, spoken word, and educational programming year-round. The organization is a two-time Tony Award winner and engages more than 100,000 community members annually.