Caitlin Kinnunen and More Join AN OLD-FASHIONED FAMILY MURDER at George Street Playhouse

George Street Playhouse has revealed the full cast and creative team for An Old-Fashioned Family Murder by Tony Award winner Joe DiPietro and directed by Larry Raben. An Old-Fashioned Family Murder will begin previews on Tuesday October 14, 2025 and open on Friday October 17 for a limited run through Sunday November 2, 2025, at George Street Playhouse.

Joining the previously announced two-time Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Sally Struthers (“All in the Family”), as “Mrs. Peck” will be Tony Carlin (Eureka Day) as “Arthur Whittington,” Tony Award nominee Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom) as “Dotty Claythorne,” James Taylor Odom (Clue: A New Comedy) as “Detective Paul Peck,” Allison Scagliotti (“Warehouse 13”) as “Clarice Claythorne,” and Michael Evan Williams (Titanique) as “Jasper Jamison.”

The creative team of An Old-Fashioned Family Murder will include scenic design by Robert Kovach(Annie), costume design by Molly Walz (9 to 5: The Musical), lighting design by José Santiago (May We All), original sound design by Roger Stoddard (Married Alive!) with additional sound design by Artistic Producer Christopher J. Bailey (GSP’s King James). Samantha Flint will serve as Production Stage Manager and Caitlyn Ostrowski will serve as the Assistant Stage Manager. Casting is by McCorkle Casting.

On a dark and stormy night, a once-grand estate becomes the stage for a chilling crime in this razor-sharp comic mystery from Tony Award winner Joe DiPietro. When a pompous writer spills a family secret, tensions turn to murder, and every guest is a suspect. A sharp-eyed widow, a smooth-talking fiancé, a jealous daughter—no one is who they seem, and everyone has something to hide. Secrets unravel, betrayals come to light, and Mrs. Peck’s motherly instincts might just outmatch the detective’s.

The performance schedule for An Old-Fashioned Family Murder is as follows: Wednesday – Saturday at 7:30pm; Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 2pm. Exceptions: there will be an additional performance on Tuesday October 14 at 7:30pm.