CRYING ON THE CAMINO Returns to Williams Center Spring Hall

The performance is on Saturday Nov. 15th 7:00 PM.

By: Nov. 04, 2025
CRYING ON THE CAMINO Returns to Williams Center Spring Hall Image
Crying on the Camino: A one-woman show written and performed by Celeste Mancinelli is back by popular demand at the Williams Center Spring Hall on Saturday Nov. 15th 7:00 PM.

Celeste's show recounts her 200-mile walk on the Portuguese Route to Santiago de Compostela. Her desire to share this experience brought her to the legendary teacher/director Wynn Handman, who helped her develop the show at his NYC studio.

Now Celeste embarks on a new "Camino," bringing this true account of her walk to the stage. "This piece is about minimalism and simplicity, self-reflection and honesty," says Mancinelli, a veteran stage actress. "In sharing this piece my goal is to inspire others to take their own journey - to fully live their own Caminos".




