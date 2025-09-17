COMEDY NIGHT LIVE! Comes To State Theatre New Jersey In September 27

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



State Theatre New Jersey and Stress Factory Comedy Club will present Comedy Night Live! on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at 8pm. Tickets start at $30 and are available now.

The lineup features top talent from the comedy world:

Mike Sicoli (Levity Live, FunnyBone, Stress Factory), whose debut comedy album hit number one on iTunes. His special Prom King is currently streaming on YouTube.

Jon Bramnick, widely known as “The Funniest Lawyer in New Jersey,” who has also had a long career in politics, serving in the New Jersey Senate and previously as Assembly Republican Leader.

Joey Kola, a veteran stand-up comic for more than 40 years, whose TV credits include The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, The Late Show with David Letterman, Comedy Central Presents, Kevin Can Wait, and The Rachael Ray Show. He has been voted “Best TV Comic” five years in a row by Time Out New York.

Vinnie Brand, owner of the legendary Stress Factory Comedy Club and a frequent presence on Comedy Central, Last Comic Standing, Sirius XM, and the Montreal Just for Laughs Festival.

With a powerhouse roster blending national headliners and local favorites, Comedy Night Live! promises an evening of sharp punchlines, high-energy sets, and plenty of laughs.

Tickets

Tickets start at $30 and are available at STNJ.org, by phone at 732-246-SHOW (7469), or in person at State Theatre Guest Services (15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick). Guest Services is open Tuesday–Friday, 12pm–4:30pm for walk-up purchases and Tuesday–Friday, 11am–5pm by phone and email. Additional fees may apply. Group discounts are available.

About State Theatre New Jersey

After major renovations, State Theatre New Jersey celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2021. Originally built as a silent film and vaudeville palace, the venue is now the largest performing arts center in Central New Jersey, welcoming more than six million people since reopening as a nonprofit in 1988. Programs include Broadway, concerts, dance, comedy, family events, and more.