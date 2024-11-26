CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Comes to the State Theatre New Jersey

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



State Theatre New Jersey will present Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland on Saturday, December 14 at 3pm and 8pm. Tickets range from $39-$99.

Featuring awe-inspiring acrobatics, gravity-defying aerial feats, and talented musicians and singers, Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland takes audiences on a spectacular journey into a world of music, cirque, and wonder. With new costumes, music, and storylines, the all-new show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today's greatest circus performers with a musical mix of timeless seasonal favorites.

“For 15 years, our beloved Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland has brought holiday joy to audiences across North America. We are so proud to celebrate our 15th anniversary tour with an all-new show that continues to bring an unforgettable, magical experience,” said Stephen Cook, President of TCG Entertainment and producer of Cirque Musica. “We look forward to many more seasons working with our talented team, venues, promoters and partners to help make the holiday spirit come to life for audiences everywhere.”

Cirque Musica is one of the top cirque-style shows in the industry. Since its inception in 2010, the world-renowned cast has performed feats of grace, skill, and strength for audience members worldwide. The visually stunning masterpiece of artistic interpretations combines mesmerizing acrobats, aerialists, and daredevil athleticism with the greatest music of all time.

