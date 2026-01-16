Brook Arts Center Will Host Speakeasy Soiree And Silent Auction

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The historic Brook Arts Center has announced its Second Annual Speakeasy Soirée & Silent Auction, Friday, January 23, 2026, at 7:00 PM. This Roaring '20s-themed evening promises an unforgettable night of glitz, glamour, entertainment, and support for one of Somerset County New Jersey's, historic landmarks which opened on January 19, 1927.

Guests will be transported back to the golden age as they enjoy live music, period-inspired entertainment, and a lavish buffet. This year's musical guests include: The Brook Arts Big Band featuring Adam Machaskee and their tribute to Count Basie. Additionally, award-winning theatre organist Ian Fraser returns to the Wurlitzer theatre organ to accompany an excerpt from the 1920's short silent comedy Number, Please?, starring Harold Loyd

The evening's highlight is a silent auction featuring more than 100 exclusive items worth over $40,000.00!

Auction items include: 5-day getaway Cruise, Bradford Portraits gift certificate w/private photo session, 20-inch framed wall portrait & luxury hotel stay, 4 VIP tickets to Meadowlands Racing with dinner and winner's circle photos, designer handbags, sports memorabilia, dining, tattoo, family day trip, spa packages and so much more.

Tickets are $50 per person or $80 per couple and include buffet dining, live music, live entertainment, and a cash bar.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in their finest 1920s-inspired attire to fully embrace the spirit of the evening.

The Speakeasy Soirée is the Brook Arts Center's largest fundraiser of the year.

As a fully volunteer-run 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, the Brook Arts Center relies on community support to continue with the preservation and restoration of the facility and its mission of providing high-quality entertainment, inspiring creativity, fostering community partnerships, and nurturing education and growth through the arts.