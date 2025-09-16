Broadway's Laura Benanti and Norm Lewis Will Perform At NJPAC's Annual Spotlight Gala

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) has announced that musical theater superstars, Tony Award winner Laura Benanti and Tony Award nominee Norm Lewis, will perform at the Arts Center's annual fundraiser, the Women@NJPAC Spotlight Gala, on Saturday, September 27.



Showstoppers: An Evening with Laura Benanti and Norm Lewis, will feature the stars performing numbers from the Broadway musicals they've made famous, as well as surprise song selections.



The evening will also see two longtime NJPAC supporters presented with the Founders Award, the sole honor that the Arts Center presents each season:



Darrell K. Terry, Sr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Children's Hospital of New Jersey, is an NJPAC Board Member and one of the architects of NJPAC's Arts & Well-Being programming, which uses the performing arts to advance community health. Several of these programs bring performances to Beth Israel for the hospital's staff, visitors, and even patients at their bedsides.



Noted philanthropist Mindy A. Cohen is also an NJPAC Board Member, as well as a Member of the Board's Executive Committee, and the Co-President of Women@NJPAC. Over the course of a career that spanned politics, fundraising and event planning, Cohen helped elect New Jersey leaders like Senator Frank Lautenberg, founded the prestigious consulting firm Evergreen Partners, and supported arts nonprofits, including Newark's jazz radio station WBGO and the New Jersey Symphony, as well as NJPAC. She also served as Chair of the Arts Center's Spotlight Gala a record six times.



“Mindy and Darrell have both built remarkable careers that have had an impact on so many across New Jersey. I am beyond grateful that they also chose to devote their time, insight and expertise to helping NJPAC grow into the anchor institution it is today — and to positioning the Arts Center to accomplish even more in the seasons to come,” said John Schreiber, President and CEO of NJPAC.



The Women@NJPAC Spotlight Gala, often called the “party of the year,” treats Arts Center supporters to a night of dinner in NJPAC's theaters and gathering spaces, followed by a headlining performance in Prudential Hall and an after-party that includes the Arts Center's famous dessert buffet and dancing to tunes spun by DJ Kiss.



For the first time this year, the Arts Center is offering a special New Member Spotlight Gala Ticket for $150. This ticket includes access to the performance and the afterparty, as well as a year-long NJPAC membership. Those who are already NJPAC Members can buy a ticket to the performance and afterparty for $100.