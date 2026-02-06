Brick Presbyterian and Trinity Church Princeton to Host Choral Evensong

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Brick Presbyterian Church will continue its Worship & Arts season with a special collaborative Choral Evensong, featuring the Brick Church Chancel Choir and the Choir of Trinity Church, Princeton. This Special Evensong service will be Sunday, February 15th at 5 PM at Trinity Church in Princeton.

Led by the combined 50 voices of Brick and Trinity's choirs, this Choral Evensong will feature works by contemporary British and American composers. Compositions include Jessica French's "At heaven's proclamation" and Charles Wood's "Hail, gladdening light. The service will last approximately 45 minutes.

All are welcome to attend Evensong, regardless of religious affiliation, background, or belief. Bringing together history, faith, music, and mindfulness, Evensong is a living tradition offered freely to the wider community. This special service is free of charge and requires no tickets. For more information, please visit Brick Church's Worship & Arts website.