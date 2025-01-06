Brandon Tomasello to Perform at Scottish Rite Auditorium

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For the first time, unheard arrangements from 1965 written for the legendary Frank Sinatra and the Count Basie Orchestra, have been recorded by renowned vocalist Brandon Tomasello with the City Rhythm Orchestra.



On Saturday January 25, 2025 at 8 p.m., they will celebrate the launch of their new album, The Lost Sinatra – Basie, with a concert at Scottish Rite Auditorium, 315 White Horse Pike in Collingswood, NJ. Ticket prices start at $45 and $55 for orchestra seating, with VIP choices of an additional $75.00 which includes Meet and Greet, vinyl and CD or VIP in the Pit for a total of $150 a ticket including the Meet and Greet, vinyl and CD albums.



These arrangements by the celebrated arranger and trombonist Billy Byers were originally crafted for Sinatra and Basie but never recorded. Bryant Byers, Billy’s son, made it possible for Tomasello to use this material. He even came to Pennsauken, NJ from Oregon to record the album at SoundPlex Studios, the historic recording studio that had once been the home of Victor Records. He plays trombone on the album and in the concert. Tomasello said, "It is an honor to record this music. Not only is it great to work with City Rhythm Orchestra, having Bryant Byers join us adds an authentic and heartfelt touch to these timeless pieces. We are excited to present this music and give the arrangements the attention they deserve."



The concert is very unique as it preserves the essence of Sinatra and Basie's musical era. Tomasello has been dedicated to this music for years. Known for his exceptional interpretations of classic jazz and big band music, he often performs Sinatra concerts to sold-out audiences. He has a passion for preserving the legacy of legendary artists.

