Bergen County Players to Hold Auditions For Edward Albee's SEASCAPE

Bergen County Players will hold auditions for Edward Albee's SEASCAPE, winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and three Tony Award nominations. The play will run for only five performances from January 10 through January 18, 2026. Auditions will take place on October 7 and October 8, 2025 at 7:30 pm and on October 11 at 10:30 am. Auditions will be held at The Little Firehouse Theatre.

The two-act play is set on a deserted stretch of beach, where a middle-aged couple is re-hashing the past and considering their future, when they are suddenly joined by a pair of lizards undergoing their own evolution. "SEASCAPE is funny and dramatic - and also an absurdist look at relationships," says Dottie Fischer, Director, a Life Member of BCP and a director of more than a dozen shows on the BCP stage. "The play's success rests on the ability of the four actors to capture the nuances of their relationships, and master some of the most inspired dialogue in modern theater."

Auditions will be held for the following roles:

Nancy - female presenting 55-70 - Adventurous, speaks her mind, still active and eager to explore more of life.

Charlie, Nancy's husband - male presenting 55-70 - Happy with how life has treated him. Content to rest and relax. Doesn't see the need for change. Somewhat of a curmudgeon.

Sarah - female presenting 25-40 - Obedient, but not subservient. Cautious and somewhat fearful, but willing to make new connections to learn and broaden her horizons.

Leslie - male presenting - 25-40 - Curious, defensive and always on guard. Protective of his partner, Sarah, in a macho way.

All actors should feel comfortable with some physical requirements such as crouching, squatting and crawling.

For more information contact: dancerdottie@gmail.com (director) or njsherbert52@gmail.com (producer)