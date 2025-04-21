Bergen County Players To Hold Open Auditions For BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Bergen County Players will hold open auditions for Beautiful: The Carole King Musical on May 15th, 19th and 21st. BCP is seeking a multicultural cast of men and women with fantastic singing, acting, and dancing abilities to play main and supporting roles for its 93rd season opener. Beautiful: The Carole King Musical follows Carole King's remarkable rise to stardom, from her partnership in a hit songwriting team with husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to her becoming one of the most successful and celebrated solo acts in popular music history. Carole King paved the way for female artists for generations to come.

With a stirring book by the late Tony and Academy Award-nominated writer Douglas McGrath and the music and lyrics of icons Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann, and Cynthia Weil, this Tony and Grammy award-winning musical features a stunning array of beloved songs, including "I Feel the Earth Move," "One Fine Day," "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," "You've Got a Friend," and the title song, "Beautiful," which took home two 2014 Tony Awards, as well as a 2015 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album. BCP's production will be directed by Alyson Cohn of Wyckoff, with musical direction by Steve Bell of Hackensack.

Open Auditions (in order of arrival):

Little Firehouse Theatre

298 Kinderkamack Road, Oradell, NJ

Thursday, May 15 @ 7:30PM

Monday, May 19 @ 7:30PM

Wednesday, May 21 @ 7:30PM

Tuesday, May 27 @ 7PM (Callbacks by invitation only)

Thursday, May 29 @ 7PM (Callbacks by invitation only)

Doors open half an hour prior to the stated audition time. Callbacks by invitation only will include readings from the script and singing a song from the show.

Rehearsals: Rehearsals are scheduled to begin in June immediately after the audition process. All rehearsals will take place at the Little Firehouse Theatre in Oradell, N.J.

Performances: Public performance dates are Saturday, September 13th thru Saturday, October 11th, 2025 (performances are Friday and Saturday evenings at 8:00pm; Sundays at 2:00pm.)

General Requirements: A headshot/picture is appreciated but not required. Those auditioning should either prepare a Carole King or Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil song that shows range, OR any song in the style of the show no longer than 32 bars. Please bring sheet music in your key for the accompanist provided and please be prepared for a dance audition (combination will be taught at the audition). Additional info: Video submissions for this production will also be accepted and considered leading up to the audition date. All video submissions should be emailed to alysonbcp@gmail.com.

CHARACTER BREAKDOWN

Carole King Seeking female presenting actor to play an aspiring singer/songwriter. A unique, appealing, funny and vulnerable girl from a Jewish family in Brooklyn. Talented, good natured, unassuming, and often the peace maker in difficult situations. A reluctant star with no pretense and a passion for music. A powerful, distinctive voice. Age: 20 to 29 (Vocal range: Eb3 to Eb5) Piano skills strongly preferred.

Gerry Goffin Seeking male presenting actor to play Carole's boyfriend, songwriting partner and eventual husband. Innately sympathetic, wounded and tortured. An ambitious artist always striving for more. Age: 20 to 30 (Vocal range: D3 to A4) Strong singer.

Barry Mann Seeking male presenting actor to play a songwriter who becomes romantically involved with Cynthia. He is good natured, appealing & neurotic. Ambitious, but likeable. Age: 20 to 30 (Vocal range: C3 to A4) Strong singer and good comedic timing. Piano/guitar skills are preferred, but not essential.

Cynthia Weil Seeking female presenting actor to play a songwriter who becomes romantically involved with Barry. Carole's Best Friend. She is sophisticated, smart & chic with a quick wit. Although self-confident and sarcastic, she is also extremely likeable. Age: 20 to 30 (Vocal range: G3 to E5) Strong comic timing and sings extremely well. Belter.

DON KIRSCHNER Seeking male presenting actor to play an influential music publisher and producer. He is a fast talking, energetic force of nature. Powerful, direct & sometimes intimidating, but he has a real affinity for his writers and artists. A hit maker. Age: 35 to 55 (Vocal range: A2 to C#4) Mostly non-singing but will be required to sing in ensemble numbers.

GENIE KLEIN Seeking female presenting actor to play Carole's Jewish mother. Once an aspiring playwright, she has been broken down by life & her husband's infidelity. Protective of Carole and unforgiving of her husband's mistakes. Age: 45 to 55 Some singing in larger ensemble numbers.

Neil Sedaka/Lou Adler/RIGHTEOUS BROTHER/ENSEMBLE Seeking male presenting actor age: 20 to 39. White / Caucasian Tenor. Doubles as multiple ensemble role(s).

NICK/RIGHTEOUS BROTHER/ENSEMBLE Seeking male presenting actor age: 20 to 39 White / Caucasian Baritone. Doubles as multiple ensemble role(s).

DRIFTERS/ENSEMBLE (4) Seeking four male presenting actors 20 to 39 African-American. Member of the doo-wop group The Drifters. Two bari/tenors and two tenors with falsetto capabilities. Double in ensemble roles throughout the show. Strong movement.

JANELLE WOODS/SHIRELLE/ENSEMBLE Seeking female presenting actor 20 to 39 African-American. Alto w/ High Extension, A pop singer, notably performing the hit "One Fine Day." An artist whom Carole and Gerry write music for with whom Gerry has an affair. Doubles in ensemble roles throughout the show. Strong movement.

LITTLE EVA/SHIRELLE/ENSEMBLE Seeking female presenting actor 18 to 30 African-American. Alto w/ High Extension, A pop singer who begins working as a babysitter/nanny for Carole and Gerry's daughter. Has charm, charisma, and strong movement and vocal ability. Doubles in the ensemble roles throughout the show. Strong movement.

LUCILLE/SHIRELLE/ENSEMBLE Seeking female presenting actor 20 to 39 all ethnicities. Alto w/ High Extension, Donnie's secretary. Doubles in ensemble roles throughout the show. Strong movement.

UPTOWN SOLOIST/SHIRELLE/ENSEMBLE Seeking female presenting actor 20 to 39 African-American. Alto w/ High Extension, featured moment singing the song "Uptown." Doubles in ensemble roles throughout the show. Strong movement.

BETTY/ENSEMBLE Seeking female presenting actor 20 to 29 all ethnicities. Carole's childhood friend. Doubles in ensemble roles throughout the show.

MARILYN WALD/ENSEMBLE Seeking female presenting actor 20 to 29 all ethnicities. A singer. Mezzo, featured moment singing the song "Pleasant Valley Sunday." Doubles in ensemble roles throughout the show.

Bergen County Players encourages and is committed to a diverse and inclusive theater experience. Unless otherwise specified, BCP will cast any actor in any role if appropriate, without regard to race, ethnicity, gender identity, age, physicality, or disability. Casting will be character-driven; therefore, actors are encouraged to audition for any roles in which they are interested.

Those interested in more information may contact Alyson Cohn at AlysonBCP@gmail.com or go to www.bcplayers.org.

