Bergen County Players Continues Its 90th Season With CLUE

Bergen County Players (BCP), one of America's longest-running little theater companies, will present the zany, hilarious madcap comedy CLUE, opening on October 29.

Under the direction of Bill Kaufman, this fast-paced laugh riot adapted from the hit 1985 film, which in turn was adapted from the classic board game, "is mostly silly and engagingly fun. Chock full of physical comedy, sight gags, and dorky goodness, this board game come to life is a wonderful distraction from 21st century realities." (New Jersey Stage). Performances will take place at the Little Firehouse Theatre, 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, October 29 thru November 19 (Friday and Saturday evenings at 8pm, and Sunday afternoons at 2pm). Tickets to CLUE, priced at $24 (evenings) and $21 (matinees), may be purchased online at www.bcplayers.org, by calling 201-261-4200 or by visiting the box office at 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell during regular box office hours.



Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, CLUE is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Led by Wadsworth - the butler, Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock and Colonel Mustard race to find the killer as the body count stacks up. CLUE is the comedy whodunit that will leave both cult-fans and newcomers in stitches as they try to figure out...WHO did it, WHERE, and with WHAT weapon!



CLUE will be directed by Bill Kaufman, whose previous directing credits at BCP include A Comedy of Tenors, Jack and the Beanstalk and Cinderella. "Clue is an old-fashioned crowd pleaser. It provides mystery, suspense, and hilarious comedy all at the same time. This cast is made up of crazy actors who have kept me laughing throughout the rehearsal process. The audience is in for a rip-roaring good time!"



The talented cast of CLUE includes veteran performers Rob Eigenbrod of Bergenfield, Jay Stephenson of New Milford, Nick Nappo of Suffern, NY, James Lesko of Englewood, Felicia Benson-Kraft of Maywood, Sharon Podsada of Hackensack, Elaine D'Addezio of New Providence, Crystal Ann Little of Denville, Marisa Gore of Mahwah, Dan Loverro of Paterson, and Eric Holzer of Bloomfield.



Rob is making his BCP debut in CLUE, with previous credits Romeo and Juliet, Charley's Aunt, Incorruptible, The Rose Tattoo, and the world premiere of Celadine at the George Street Playhouse. Jay's credits at the Little Firehouse Theatre include 33 Variations and A Comedy of Tenors. Nick last appeared at BCP in Godspell, with credits The Full Monty, The Tempest, Lost in Yonkers, and Disgraced at other theaters. James last appeared on the BCP stage in Beat Bugs: A Musical Adventure. Other BCP credits include You Can't Take It with You, Leading Ladies, Getting Away with Murder, To Kill a Mockingbird, and many more. Felicia Benson-Kraft is also appearing at BCP for the first time and whose past credits include Nunsense, Seussical the Musical, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, The Rocky Horror Show, Rent, and Annie. Sharon last graced the Little Firehouse Theatre stage in Rumors, with additional credits Steel Magnolias, The Odd Couple-Female Version, and Table Manners, for which she received a Perry Nomination. Elaine has appeared on the BCP stage in Rumors, Getting Away with Murder, The Underpants, The Emperor's New Clothes, and Spamalot.



Crystal is making her debut appearance at BCP after appearing elsewhere in Hair, [title of show], Little Shop of Horrors, Proof, Big Fish, Barefoot in the Park, The Importance of Being Earnest, and Starmites. Marisa is returning to the BCP stage after last being seen in The Drowsy Chaperone. Credits at other theaters include Les Misérables, Crossing Delancey, and Dog Sees God. Dan last appeared at BCP in Ragtime. Audiences have also enjoyed him in Moon Over Buffalo, The Lion in Winter, Pippin, It's Only a Play, Spamalot, and The Mystery of Edwin Drood. Eric's credits at the Little Firehouse Theatre include Veronica's Room, 33 Variations, Moon Over Buffalo, Pippin, Ragtime, and The Lion in Winter (Perry Award nomination for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play).



The production team is comprised of Bill Kaufman (Director), Christine Francois (Producer), Cynthia Barry (Assistant Director), Michele Roth (Stage Manager), S. B. Kates and Joanna Sigurdsson Shoup (Props), Ann Betasso (Set Design), Allan Seward (Lighting Design), Gerard Bourcier (Technical Director), Lynne Lupfer (Set Décor), Tim Larson (Sound Design), Jill Hendrickson (Lighting Operator), Cliff Dreispan (Sound Operation), Terri Caust and Jessica Lohsen (Costumes), Richard Frant (Photography), David Luke (Crew Chief), Terri Cannon, Darlene Slezak and Ken Slezak (Crew).



Acting on its desire to keep its members and patrons safe, BCP will continue to follow CDC and State of New Jersey guidelines and will adhere to the following protocols: masks and vaccination are highly recommended but not required.