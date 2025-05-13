Beres Hammond and Friends to Perform at NJPAC in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Experience the soulful magic of Beres Hammond, Jamaica’s most prolific crooner, as he takes the stage at NJPAC with a dynamic ensemble of talented friends, delivering an unforgettable evening filled with rich melodies and heartfelt performances on Saturday, August 16th, at 8 PM.

Beres Hammond himself eloquently states, "I don't sing for charts; I sing for hearts." Prepare to dance and sing to uplifting reggae songs with the legendary Jamaican lovers' rock singer, known for hits like "One Love, One Life" and "Rockaway." He will be joined by special guests Romain Virgo, known for "Soul Provider," and Louie Culture. Sit back, relax, and embrace the love! A Grammy-nominated reggae icon, Beres Hammond has been enchanting audiences with his smoky-sweet vocals and diverse riddim tracks for nearly 40 years.

His music embodies the classic lover's rock sound, along with socially conscious and spiritually empowering themes. Songs like "Tempted to Touch," "Rockaway," "What One Dance Can Do," and "I Feel Good" showcase the essence of roots reggae, dancehall, rocksteady, funk, soul, and R&B. For decades, Hammond has consistently held the #1 spot on Billboard's Reggae Album charts. His studio album, *One Love, One Life*, was praised by Rolling Stone as "one of the best albums of a four-decade-long career."

Beres Hammond has long been recognized as the quintessential voice of laid-back lovers' serenades, epitomizing the earthy charm of mature reggae. Don't miss this chance to experience a true legend in concert!

