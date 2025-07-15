Beres Hammond, Marcia Griffiths, And Baby Cham To Perform At NJPAC This August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



NJPAC will present a night of Jamaican music and soul when Beres Hammond, Marcia Griffiths, and Baby Cham take the stage on Saturday, August 16 at 8 p.m. at Prudential Hall in Newark, NJ. Tickets are on sale now starting at $78.50 at NJPAC.org.

Beres Hammond, known as the king of lovers rock, returns to the NJPAC stage with his signature blend of smoky-sweet vocals and smooth reggae rhythms. “I don’t sing for charts; I sing for hearts,” says Hammond, whose hits include “Rockaway,” “One Love, One Life,” and “No Disturb Sign.” He will be joined by special guests Romain Virgo and Louie Culture for an unforgettable evening of feel-good music and uplifting vibes.

The concert also features the legendary Marcia Griffiths, known as the Queen of Reggae. Celebrating 60 years in the industry, Griffiths continues to inspire generations of artists with her soulful voice and message of love and upliftment. A recipient of the prestigious Order of Jamaica, Griffiths is recognized as the only Jamaican female artist to receive the honor, and her legacy includes a global impact that has helped shape the reggae genre.

Rounding out the lineup is Baby Cham, the Grammy-nominated dancehall artist behind the international hit “Ghetto Story.” Known for his crossover success and collaborations with artists including Alicia Keys, Akon, and T-Pain, Cham remains a powerful voice in reggae and dancehall music.

Tickets

Saturday, August 16 at 8 p.m.

NJPAC – Prudential Hall

One Center Street, Newark, NJ 07102

Tickets from $78.50

Purchase at NJPAC.org, by phone at 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722), or in person at the NJPAC Box Office.