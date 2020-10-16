BWW Review: SHAW! SHAW! SHAW! at The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey Shines Bright with Romance and Humor

SHAW! SHAW! SHAW!

It's a hit! The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) is now presenting Shaw! Shaw! Shaw! Superbly directed by the Theatre's Artistic Director, Bonnie J. Monte, the production showcases three of George Bernard Shaw's short plays. The show is being performed in the Back Yard Stage at the Thomas H. Kean Theatre Factory in Florham Park. Treat yourself to an opportunity to see live theatre in the outdoors and enjoy the unparalleled delight that romance and comedy brings.

Pulitzer Prize winning playwright, Georges Bernard Shaw is best known for his full-length plays that include Man and Superman, Pygmalion, and Saint Joan. During his prolific career, he also wrote short plays. The trio of pieces that has been selected by Ms. Monte for Shaw! Shaw! Shaw! are all fun frolics with sharp dialogue and fascinating situations. The presentation is complemented by the abundant acting skills of STNJ's troupe, Shrewd Mechanicals that had also performed in the show, Crazy Love! in August.

The program opens with Village Wooing. It tells of two young people, a writer and a shop girl, who have their initial encounter on the deck of an ocean cruise. The couple's two subsequent meetings take place in a small village where the young woman lives and works. Could these two individuals find anything in common or even dare to consider romance?

The production continues with Overruled. The play depicts two couples that are flirting with each other's spouses. Set in a seaside resort, it is an absorbing, clever examination of marriage and fidelity.

Passion, Poison, and Petrifaction or The Fatal Gazogene is an absurd piece that takes place on a stormy night. There's romance, madness, and murder in this short melodrama that has plenty of comedic overtones. It's a fun and fast moving story.

The Shrewd Mechanical ensemble includes Christian Frost, Katja Yacker, Dino Curia, Skye Pagon, Isaac Hickox-Young, Billie Wyatt, Ellie Gossage, Emily Michelle Walton, and Jeffrey Marc Alkins. They capture the mood of each play and depict their characters perfectly.

The production team has done a great job of bringing the show to the Back Yard Stage. They include Production Manager and Site Designer, Steven L. Beckel; Set, Costume and Sound Designer, Bonnie J. Monte; Lighting Designer, Steven L. Beckel; Assistant to the Director, AC Horton; Wardrobe Alisa Korunow; and Hornpipe Choreography by Emily Michelle Walton.

For everyone who delights in the opportunity to experience live theatre, Shaw! Shaw! Shaw! absolutely delivers. Get your tickets while they are available!

Shaw! Shaw! Shaw! runs through October 25, Wednesday through Sunday, with all performances at 7pm with Sunday matinees at 4pm. Tickets start at $30. The performance will last approximately 90 minutes and all seating is socially distanced, following recommended guidelines. Audiences will enjoy the clear, cool autumn evenings at the Back Yard Stage. Bring low chairs and picnic blankets. Masks must be worn except when eating or drinking. For ticketing, contact STNJ's Box Office at (973) 408-5600. For more information, visit https://www.shakespearenj.org/.

Photo Credit: Pictured, from left to right: Christian Frost and Katja Yacker by Joe Guerin

