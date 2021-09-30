BWW Review: Crossroads Theatre Company Presents a Powerful Production of WHEN DAY COMES Through 10/10

The Grammy award-winning, internationally renowned a capella group, Sweet Honey in the RockÂ® is featured in the world-premiere of Crossroads Theatre Company's production of When Day Comes. The Theatre's Co-Founder and Artistic Director, Ricardo Khan wrote this captivating, powerful musical show in collaboration with the Sweet Honey in the Rock company. It is being performed at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC) at the James M. Cahill Stage through October 10.

When Day Comes was inspired by the first line of the poem "The Hill We Climb" that was written by the National Youth Poet Laureate, Amanda Gorman and read at the inauguration of President Joseph R. Biden. Like Gorman's poem, Crossroads Theatre Company's production of When Day Comes looks critically at the struggles of humanity and encourages people to overcome the challenges of troubling times and social injustice. Among the issues portrayed are Covid-19 and the activism of Black Lives Matter. With unforgettable music, video projections and well-crafted dialogue, the show shines a light on past and present struggles while providing a sense of inspiration and hope for the future. Relatable scenes include people meeting on a city street, the pandemic's home quarantine, and interactions at a Senior Center.

The cast's talents make When Day Comes an energetic, entertaining experience. Sweet Honey in the Rock has been performing for the past 48 years. The impressive foursome features Nitanju Bolade Casel, Aisha Kahlil, Carol Maillard, and Louise Robinson. In the show, Romier Mendez plays the Bass and also portrays Tommy. Actors, Ashley Nicole Baptiste is Player One and Ernest Bentley is Player Two.

(Aisha Kahlil Sweet Honey in the Rock (Performer and Co-Collaborator)

When Day Comes has music with a variety of styles that is sure to please with traditional and spiritual selections. Some of the musical highlights are "Balm in Gilead," "Inner Voices," "Let There Be Peace," "Mercy, Mercy Me," "We Have Come This Far By Faith," and "The Women Gather."

The Creative Team has done a great job of bringing When Day Comes to the New Brunswick stage. The Movement Director is Dianne McIntyre; Dramaturg, Sydne Mahone; Set Design by Maruti Evans; Costume Design by Mika Eubanks; Sound Design by John Gromada; Projection Design by Caite Hevner; and Lighting Design by Nicole E. Lang. The Production Supervisor is Samuel-Moses Jones.

When Day Comes is a new musical that must be seen. The show runs for 90 minutes with no intermission. It will be performed through October 10, 2021 at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC). Tickets are now on sale at www.crossroadstheatrecompany.org. The October 3 and October 10 performances will have an American Sign Language Interpreter. Crossroads Theatre Company will continue their season with many more exciting shows and presentations for families and the entire community including free events.

Photo Credit: Austin Donohue,

The Lead Photo of Sweet Honey in the Rock (Performers and Co-collaborators) L - R Carol Maillard; Aisha Kahlil; Nitanju Bolade Casel; and Louise Robinson. Bass Player is Romeir Mendez.