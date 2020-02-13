BWW Review: BUNNY BOY at The Growing Stage-A Charming Adventure Story Through 2/16

The Growing Stage (TGS), The Children's Theatre of New Jersey, located in the Historic Palace Theatre in Netcong, is now presenting the world premiere production of BUNNYBOY by Philip Kaplan. There are only two weekend shows left so now is the time to get your tickets. BUNNYBOY is directed by the theatre's Founder and Executive Director, Stephen L. Fredericks. It was the 2019 Laurie Award winner, TGS's annual program that has successfully introduced new works to the theatre scene..

Peter is a typical 6th grader who takes a strange and mysterious field trip with his class and their teacher, Mrs. Droning. Through an accidental encounter with mutant rabbits, he develops superpowers and becomes Bunnyboy, a rather bumbling, yet earnest hero. With the support of his friends, Skip and Karen, Bunnyboy tries to get accustomed to his new extraordinary powers and help others. But, he also must deal with sudden fame and some pre-teen situations that include a classmate, Kess' birthday party. Things get very complicated when Bunnyboy faces a dastardly foe, the Animal Master. Can an inexperienced young superhero triumph over evil? This story charms with humor and adventure.

BUNNYBOY features the many talents of six professional actors that include Davis Cameron Lemley as Bunnyboy; Jason Pumarada as Skip; Olivia Clavel-Davis as Karen; Nikole Rizzo as Mrs. Droning; Tony Ardolino as Kess; and Lori B. Lawrence as the Animal Master. The cast makes the story enjoyable from beginning to end with their portrayals of the distinctive characters.

The Production Team has done a great job of creating a colorful, flexible setting for BUNNYBOY. They include scenic design by David O'Neill; costume design by Lori B. Lawrence; and lighting design by S.L. Fredericks. The Technical Director/Set Builder is Perry Arthur Kroeger; Stage Manager, Becky Nitka; Light Board Operator, Aidyn Rose Cangiano; and Activity Guide Coordinator, Natalie Kane.

With their production of BUNNYBOY, The Growing Stage has once again proven that children's theatre is both entertaining and relevant for youngsters and many more.

BUNNYBOY has two shows remaining on Saturday, 2/15 at 4:00 and Sunday, 2/16 at 2:00 pm. The theatre is located at 7 Ledgewood Avenue, Netcong, NJ 07857. All tickets are $28 for Adults, $22 for Senior Citizens, and $18 for Children. BUNNYBOY is recommended for the entire family and has a running time of 70 minutes plus a 15-minute intermission. To purchase tickets, please visit https://growingstage.com/ or contact the Box Office at (973) 347-4946. Special group rates and season membership plans are available.

Photo Credit: Jerry Dalia





