BWW Blog: The Suzuks

Coming into week two we really started to crack into our Three Sisters work. My section is focused solely on Act One and I have been cast as Vershinin in the show! I'm very excited to continue to work on this project as it is coming together beautifully!

We also had the pleasure this week of being able to see Elizabeth Streb's Extreme Action Dance Company in action in a solo performance which was beyond mind-blowing. Seeing the dancer's dedication to their craft only heightened all of our own resolve to double down in our classes and in rehearsals at night.





