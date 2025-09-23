BORED TEACHERS: THE STRUGGLE IS REAL! Comedy Tour Coming To State Theatre New Jersey

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



State Theatre New Jersey will present Bored Teachers: The Struggle Is Real! Comedy Tour on Thursday, October 2 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30 and are available now at STNJ.org.

Bored Teachers will return with an all-new edition of The Struggle is Real! Comedy Tour, bringing laughs for educators and audiences everywhere. For years, Bored Teachers Studios has gone viral with sketches that highlight the daily ups and downs of classroom life, racking up more than a billion views online, 10 million followers, and the #1 teacher-comedy podcast (ranked #6 among all stand-up comedy podcasts on Apple Podcasts).

Since launching the tour in 2022, Bored Teachers has sold out comedy clubs and major theaters across 49 states, entertaining more than 150,000 teachers along the way. The show has become a must-attend event in the teaching community, with even non-teachers calling it one of the funniest stand-up shows they’ve seen.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit STNJ.org. Guest Services is open by phone and email Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and in person Tuesday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Additional fees may apply.