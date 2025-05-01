BEAUTIFUL, THE 39 STEPS, and More Set For Bergen County Players' 2025-26 Season

Shows also include It's A Wonderful Life, The Cake, and more.
The Bergen County Players has announced its 2025/26 season with an ambitious, joyous, and playful year of audience-pleasing musicals and innovative plays for its 93rd season. From delightful musicals to hilarious comedies to thought-provoking dramas, BCP has garnered a reputation for outstanding quality productions at affordable prices. BCP is excited to kick off its 93rd season in September with the area premiere of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical phenomenon Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.
Early Access tickets for Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and the rest of the 2025/26 season will be available starting early July. A minimum $75 tax-deductible donation will activate Early Access status and can be transacted online or by phone at 201-261-4200 after July 1. Regular ticket sales for the general public will open later that month. (Dates subject to change. Please visit www.bcplayers.org for updates). Special discounts for groups of 20 or more are also available by calling the box office number (extension 6) or by emailing groups@bcplayers.org. The box office is located at the Little Firehouse Theatre, 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell, NJ.
Music and Lyrics by Carole King, Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann, Cynthia Weil
Book by Douglas McGrath
Directed by Alyson Cohn
September 13 - October 11
Based on the life of Carole King, one of the most successful songwriters in history with more than 75 million records sold, this nostalgic and captivating musical, nominated for seven Tony Awards (including Best Musical), ran on Broadway for nearly seven years (and over 2,400 performances) to international acclaim. Featuring some of King's classic songs ("So Far Away", "Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow", "You've Got a Friend") along with hits she created made famous by others ("Up on the Roof", "One Fine Day", "Take Good Care of My Baby"), the story depicts King's journey from young songwriter to a solo artist, highlighting her creative evolution and the challenges she faced.
Written by Ken Ludwig
Directed by Glenn Woertz
October 25 - November 15
It is December 1936, and Broadway star William Gillette, admired the world over for his leading role in the play Sherlock Holmes, has invited his fellow cast members to his Connecticut castle for a weekend of revelry. But when one of the guests is murdered, the festivities in this isolated house of tricks and mirrors quickly turn dangerous.
Created by Neil Fishman and Harvey Edelman
Directed by Bunny Mateosian
December 6 - December 21
The story takes place in a Nice Little Kingdom and ignites when a foolish miller brags that his daughter, Jane, can spin straw into gold. Since she cannot perform such a miracle, Jane desperately enlists the powers of a magical being...Rumpelstiltskin... in exchange for a promise with dire consequences. A fun, fractured fairy tale for the entire family.
Written by Edward Albee
Directed by Dottie Fischer
January 10 - January 18
On a deserted stretch of beach, a middle-aged couple relaxes after a picnic lunch and converse idly about home, family, and their life together. They are suddenly joined by two sea creatures, a pair of lizards from the depths of the ocean, with whom they engage in a fascinating dialogue. The emotional and intellectual reverberations of this bizarre conversation will linger in the heart and the mind long after the curtain falls. Winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and three Tony Award nominations, this 'Limited Mainstage Production' will run for just five performances.
Written by Rick Abbott
Directed by Lynne Lupfer
February 7 - February 28
The hilarious story of a community theatre group trying desperately to put on a play in spite of maddening interference from a haughty author who keeps revising the script. Act I is a rehearsal of the dreadful show, Act II is the near disastrous dress rehearsal, and the final act is the actual performance, in which anything that can go wrong, does.
Written by Bekah Brunstetter
Directed by Carol Fisher
March 14 - April 11
In this touching and topical dramatic comedy, a vivacious, conservative North Carolina baker Della faces a crisis of conscience when Jen - whom she loves like a daughter - asks her to bake a cake for Jen's lesbian wedding.
Adapted by Patrick Barlow
From the movie by Alfred Hitchcock and the novel by John Buchan
Directed by Steve Bell
May 2 - May 31
London, 1935. The rather dull Richard Hannay encounters a woman who claims to be a spy. When she is suddenly murdered, Richard finds himself the focus of a nationwide manhunt led by a mysterious organization called 'The 39 Steps'. This film noir gem is a hilarious comedy full of dazzling, inventive stagecraft and virtuoso performances that will have you rolling in the aisles until the death-defying, climatic finale.
Combine a film masterpiece by Alfred Hitchcock with a juicy spy novel and add a large splash of Monty Python humor. The result? A fast-paced whodunit with four versatile actors portraying more than 150 roles!
From the Lux Radio Theatre
Adapted and Directed by Thomas Carey Gsell
December 13 - December 14
Don't miss this unique "mash-up" compilation of the movie written by Philip Van Dorent Stern and the radio play by Lux Radio Theatre. No matter what the source, you'll swoon over this staged holiday favorite with its story of love and redemption.
Written by Adam Szymkowicz
Directed by John Giresi
June 6 - June 7
This delightful one-act comedy is very much in the vein of Our Town as it tracks multiple characters throughout the small town of Colchester.
Bergen County Players, Inc. is a non-Equity, non-profit community theater company dedicated to presenting quality productions for the enrichment of the community.
